Updated Thu., May 9, 2024 at 9:19 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary A. Szymanski, of Spokane Valley, and Miranda M. Carmona, of Otis Orchards.

Benjamin C. Cappa and Ashley L. Williams, both of Spokane.

Christopher P. Hartis and Brianna R. Lasso, both of Newman Lake.

Zachary D. Phelps and Vanessa J. Tamayo, both of Spokane Valley.

Russell E. Dunham and Kortne B. Reed, both of Edwall.

Ivan Liubov and Kateryna Ruda, both of Greenacres.

Joseph R. Cann and Mikayla A. Penna, both of Cheney.

Ryley J. St John and Gabrielle Calderon, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse D. Reid and Chelsey M. Reidt, both of Spokane.

Anthony T. Penning and Alexandria J. Linder, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Andrey A. Muzychenko and Allyson N. Cochrane, both of Spokane.

Andrew P. Stull and Kirsten E. Tucker, both of Spokane.

Robert V. Bolton and Madison J. Pirolo, both of Post Falls.

Jacob B. Daving, of Deer Park, and Aria T. Schreibman, of Clayton.

Andrew S. Wilson and Signe M. Primm, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Kwasman, of Spokane, and Nicole R. Wood, of Creston, British Columbia.

Stephan Boudreau and Kaytie M. Wilson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Vintage At Spokane LLC v. Jaysee Chamberlain, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Chasen Webb, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Cynthia Grayson, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Daniel McCorkendale, et al., restitution of premises.

Steven Bradford, et al. v. Moses B. Gitamo, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Steven Bradford, et al. v. Moses B. Gitamo, et al., complaint for damages.

Northtown Mall LLC v. Northwest Taco Company LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Nancy A. Young v. Providence St. Joseph’s Health, et al., complaint for medical negligence, personal injuries and damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance, et al. v. Brandie Roth, complaint for property damages

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lundy, Michelle C. and Christopher A.

Northrop, Andrew J. and Kayla M.

Cooper, Alexa N. and Cooper, John W. Jr.

Lieberman, Darielle and Wilson, Richard

Taylor, Jennifer L. and Jacob P.

Legler, Shealton R. and Wyatt J.

Ozaine-Smith, Leanne and Smith, Chad

Lund, Casie R. and Ricky D.

Linane Booey, Jasmine K. and Gosselin, Loic J.J.

Ducharme, Corey L. and Brittany M.

Chamberlin, Joseph H. and Temple Chamberlin, Cassandra Y.

Legal separations granted

West, Kaylee E. and Justin M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Brianna M. Thompson, 27; 41 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Clyde A. White, 46; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Donald B. Pederson, 38; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Christopher J. Trusty, 24; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Ashton B. Lund, 30; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Carl L. Nisbet, 35; 81 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Leslie A. Hester, 40; two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Michael J. Hill, 43; 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Silas W. Finley, 22; 40 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Maggie J. Pakootas, 24; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Shawn F. Collins, 45; 24 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Tayler K. Kyzar, 27; 16 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Cody A. Dewitt, 30; 164 days in jail with 164 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Audrea T. Cole, 42; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob L. Baker, 26; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Michael A. Beres, 43; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Chad V. Berrard, 49; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Joseph E.L. Boles, 49; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Matthew S. Caporale, 31; five days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ricky L. Holt, 61; $500 fine, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jonathan E. James, 42; $250 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gary M. Newbaker, 35; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.