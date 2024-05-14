Prep notebook: Springdale twins deciding which track and field events to participate in at state; district meets lineup

Tomeko Cates is ranked by Athletic.net in 11 State 1B track and field events. He has the best time or mark in six and the second-best time or mark in five.

That’s the burgeoning decathlete in the Springdale senior standout. By state rule, though, he can only qualify in four events at the state meet.

He won four individual state titles last year in the 200-meter run, high jump, long jump and triple jump.

But he’s mixing it up a little bit this week at the state-qualifying 1B regional in Ritzville on Wednesday. He’s swapping the high jump for the pole vault, an event he didn’t start practicing until last summer when he started competing in decathlons. He’s skipping the high jump, which he’s won the past two years.

“We have someone on the team that should score some points for us in the high jump,” his mom and coach, Cindy Cates, said. “He will be doing the decathlon next month, so he will be high jumping then. He wants to set the 1B state record in the 200 and triple jump.”

Tomeko Cates has been pleased with his season.

“It’s been better than I had hoped – mainly my long jump and triple jump and 200 have been better than I thought they’d be,” he said.

He is the state leader in the 200 (22.42 seconds), high jump (6 feet, 10 inches) javelin (166-3), pole vault (13-6), long jump (22-10) and triple jump (46-5). He has the second-best marks in the 400 (50.59), 110 hurdles (15.57), shot put (47-5) and discus (135-8).

Cates’ twin sister, Tamia, is also going to try to qualify for four events for state. She’s doing the 100, javelin, long jump and triple jump. She’s the defending state champ in the long and triple jumps.

The Cates siblings recently made commitments on where they want to continue their education and track careers. Tomeko, who will do the decathlon in college, is headed to the University of Washington. Tamia, who will do the heptathlon, has committed to Seattle Pacific.

A week after state, the Cates will compete in the state decathlon and heptathlon championships at Lake Stevens High School.

The top five boys and top four girls in each event advance to state. The 1A, 2B and 1B state meets will be May 23-25 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

District championships

Greater Spokane League and Mid-Columbia Conference 4A and 3A teams face off Friday and Saturday in the District 8 meet at Central Valley. The top two boys and girls in 4A earn state berths; the top three boys and girls in 3A advance to state.

The District 8 2A meet is Friday at West Valley. The top two boys and girls in each event move on to state.

The District 7 1A meet is Friday and Saturday at Riverside. The top two boys and girls advance to state.

2B athletes will join 1B on Wednesday in Ritzville. The top three boys and girls in each event earn state berths.

Idaho

Idaho state meets are Friday and Saturday. The 5A and 4A athletes will be at Mountain View High in Meridian, and 3A, 2A and 1A will be at Middleton.