Soccer notes: Zephyr sign Marley Canales as first player in club history; Velocity goaltender retires

From staff reports

From staff reports

Spokane Zephyr FC, the only West Coast team in the new Division One United Soccer League Super League, announced Marley Canales as its first player signing on Tuesday.

Her signing is pending league and federation approval.

Canales, who was drafted by the Seattle Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2022, had a standout career at UCLA and has played at several levels of the Women’s National Team system.

Canales made 10 appearances with the Reign during two seasons and was part of the 2022 squad that won the NWSL Shield for best regular-season record and the Women’s Cup. She has been training with the San Diego Wave.

The Zephyr will begin play in August.

Swinkels announces retirement

Velocity FC goalkeeper Peter Swinkels announced his retirement from USL League One.

Swinkels joined the Velocity in the preseason and in three matches played earned two clean sheets and conceded only a single goal.

The 26-year-old San Francisco native had a standout career at San Francisco State University and spent his summers playing with San Francisco City FC of USL League Two.