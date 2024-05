Thu., May 16, 2024

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romangna GP second practice ESPNU

Noon: NASCAR Truck: Wright Band 250 practice FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR All-Star Open practice FS1

2:40 p.m.: NASCAR All-Star Open qualifier FS1

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers or Colorado at San Fran. MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: New York at Indiana ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut ION

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ION

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

Noon: LPGA: Americas Open Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Florida at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Colorado TNT

Hockey, World Championship

7:20 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. Germany NHL

11:20 a.m.: United States vs. Poland NHL

Softball, college regionals

9 a.m.: Durham: Utah vs. South Carolina ESPNU

11 a.m.: Tallahassee: UCF vs. Auburn ESPNU

Noon: Stillwater: Michigan vs. Kentucky ESPN2

Noon: Columbia: Indiana vs. Washington ESPN+

1 p.m.: College Station: Penn State vs. Texas State ESPNU

5 p.m.: Norman: Cleveland State vs. Oklahoma ESPNU

5 p.m.: Lafayette: Mississippi vs. Baylor ESPN2

7 p.m.: Stanford: Saint Mary’s vs. Stanford ESPN2

Tennis, college men and women

8:30 a.m.: NCAA Championships ESPN+

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna GP qualifier ESPN2

8 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 qualifier Peacock

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Wright Band 250 FS1

7:30 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge … CNBC7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck qualifier … FS19:30 a.m.: IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo … CNBCBaseball, college

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Chi. White Sox at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore FS1

4:15 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Texas or San Diego at Atlanta Fox 28

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Dallas ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Indiana at New York ABC

Noon: Los Angeles at Las Vegas ABC

5 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas NBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Phoenix NBA

Combat sports

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy ESPN+

8 p.m.: Boxing: Berinchyk vs. Navarrete ESPN

Football, UFL

1 p.m.: Michigan at Memphis Fox 28

5 p.m.: Birmingham at Houston ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

Noon: LPGA: Americas Open Golf

Gymnastics

4 p.m.: Core Hydration Classic CNBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

2 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers (if necessary) … ESPN

TBD: Vancouver at Edmonton … TBD

Hockey, World Championship

7:20 a.m.: Sweden vs. Latvia NHL

11:20 a.m.: England vs. Czechia NHL

Soccer, men’s club

9 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at Lecce CBS Sports

10:45 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Nashville Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: MLS: Vancouver at Seattle AppleTV

Softball, college regionals

8 a.m.: All Saturday games TBD, check listing ESPN2

Tennis, college men and women

8:30 a.m.: NCAA Championship ESPN+

Track and field

Noon: L.A. Grand Prix NBC

Volleyball, PVF

1:30 p.m.: Omaha at Grand Rapids … CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: Washington State at Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

2:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ESPN2

1 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 last chance qualifier NBC

7 a.m.: Motocross MX2 … CBS Sports

8 a.m.: Motocross MXGP … CBS Sports

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR All-Star Open FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

1:30 p.m.: Detroit at Arizona or Colorado at San Francisco MLB

4:10 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at New York (if necessary) … ABC

TBD: Minnesota at Denver (if necessary) … TBD

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Seattle at Washington … FuboFootball, UFL

9 a.m.: St. Louis at D.C. ABC

1 p.m.: San Antonio at Arlington Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

Noon: LPGA: Americas Open Golf

Gymnastics

11 a.m.: Core Classic NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

TBD: Boston at Florida (if necessary) … TBD

TBD: Colorado at Dallas (if necessary) … TBD

Hockey, World Championship

7:20 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. United States NHL

11:20 a.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland NHL

Rowing, college men and women

9 a.m.: Pac-12 Championships Pac-12

Rugby, MLR

4 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas … CBS / Root

Soccer, men’s club

8 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Manchester City NBC

8 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Arsenal USA

8 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Brighton CNBC

8 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Chelsea Golf

3 p.m.: USLL1: Madison at Spokane SWX / ESPN+

Softball, college regionals

9 a.m.: All Sunday games TBD, check listing ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change