From staff reports

The Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club will hold its annual gear swap this weekend.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley Mission Park at 11123 E. Mission Ave.

Attendees can expect to find a variety of used gear available for sale, such as paddles, kayaks, canoes, life jackets and more.

Those who wish to sell their gear must register as vendors online and pay a $10 fee. A link to the registration form is available on the club’s website, sckc.club.