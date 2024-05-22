Updated Wed., May 22, 2024 at 4:59 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kevin G. Kiperash and Gina M. Phanhkomh, both of Spokane Valley.

Troy Y. Nelson and Jacqueline R. Spreen, both of Spokane.

David A. Anderson and Fawn M. Carl, both of Spokane.

Zackery G. Clark and Marina D. Cyr, both of Spokane.

James C. Ott and Bethany A. Rondeau, both of Austin, Texas.

Nomba Lontak and Linda Hansen, both of Spokane.

Mitchel J. Exceen and Linda K. Bachman, both of Spokane.

Cameron T. Dornquast, of Deer Park, and Amanda M. Radtke, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Michael D. Sterner and Olya Boynegri, both of Spokane.

Jacob J. McGourin, of Spangle, and Alisa J. Crooks, of Spokane Valley.

Jacob V. Bradley and Anastacia E. Lee, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey T. Ferguson and Margo L. Hill, both of Spokane.

Mason L. Bishop and Emma L. Boren, both of Spokane.

Samuel W. Putren and Lilith K. Tweedy, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Hayden J. Halsted and Rose N. Cerquone, both of Spokane.

Michael F. Conlin and Michelle E. Li Kuehne, both of Spokane.

Jerry L. Duncan and Catherine M. Sackmann, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob A. Schmidt and Jennifer M. Stuart, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Celina Richards v. Richard Bisbee, seeking quiet title.

NW Management LLC v. Regan H. Provus, et al., restitution of premises.

North Town Mall Realty Holding LLC v. Northwest Taco Company LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Navigators Insurance Company v. Norton Roofing LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lattimore, Oliver and Tiffany

Battaglia, Deborah M. and Scott.

Saleh, Ibrahim S. and Makin, Basma M.A.

Hill, Debra and Hawkins, Grant

Cornelius, Celina B. and Adam J.

Holst, Sabina C. and Chase G.

Roberts, Ashley F. and Jacob D.

Fiedler, Dianne K. and Joseph T.

Lewis, Kjirsten M. and Cuevas Talamantes, Manuel A.

Saunders, Lawrence D. and Jennifer A.

Hayes, Katie M. and Aaron M.

Chambers, Arik D. and Amanda J.

Comer, Sierra and Jerad

Swindle, Tristan W. and Beard, Liberty P.

Major, Jenna L. and Smith, Allison L.

Murphy, Stephen and Cassandra

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mackenzie N. Sailors, 30; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statements and forgery – certificate of title.

Jory M. Sutton, 34; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Jeremy M. Bausch, 51; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree assault and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Chase J. Earl-West, 34; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Reginald J. Gibbs, 34; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Thomas A. Gordon, 57; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to no contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Anthony E. McNeal, 28; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of protection order violation.

Oneleigh M. Moro, 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

William Cody Jr., 57; 180 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, 150 days in jail converted to 150 days electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with license suspended.

Robert W. Burgess, 32; $720 fine, 10 days in jail, 18 months probation, third-degree theft.

Waylon T. Faber, 46; $430 fine, seven days in jail, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Abdias N. Delevery, 39; $1,253 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Macie L. Despino, 24; $2,399.61 fine, 30 days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Natalie L. Baer, 21; $899.43 fine, 24 months probation, reckless endangerment.

Chad V. Corrigan, 40; $480 fine, five days in jail, 12 months probation, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Kenneth L. Vurbow, 36; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.