WSU lands commitment from Boise-area safety Gage Jones, a former Idaho State pledge

PULLMAN – Washington State went south to grab its latest commit.

It comes from class of 2022 safety Gage Jones, a three-star prospect at Eagle High in the Boise area, who announced Wednesday he’s flipping his commitment from Idaho State to WSU.

Jones graduated from Eagle High two years ago, committing to Idaho State after his senior season in 2021. Jones then served a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Chile. While he was gone, ISU experienced a coaching change.

Jones will be returning in time to suit up for the Cougars in the 2024 season, their first playing a schedule heavy on Mountain West opponents as part of a temporary scheduling agreement in the wake of the Pac-12’s collapse last year.

A two-time all-state selection and the Idaho 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, Jones led the Eagles to a state semifinal appearance as a senior and a quarterfinal appearance as a junior.