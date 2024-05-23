Bryant Betancourt homers, paces Spokane Indians over Eugene 9-3

From staff reports

EUGENE – Bryant Betancourt went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 9-3 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Thursday.

The Indians (22-16) moved ahead of Eugene (23-18) for first place in the league.

Indians starting pitcher Sean Sullivan was sharp, even if his defense behind him was not all the time. Sullivan went 6⅔ innings and allowed three runs – all unearned – on five hits, striking out eight and walking none. He threw 95 pitches, 67 for strikes.

Spokane’s offense showed up early and often. Cole Carrigg drove in a run in the second inning with a ground-rule double. Juan Guerrero and Betancourt both had run-scoring singles in the third, and a fielding error at first base with the bases loaded led to two more runs.

After Indians shortstop Dyan Jorge’s fielding error opened the floodgates in the fourth, Justin Wishkoski reached Sullivan for a two-run home run to make it a three-run game.

It stayed that way until two outs in the ninth, when Betancourt crushed a three-run home run, his fourth of the season, to seal the win.

¡Adios, pelota! Bryant Betancourt’s three-run moonshot gives the Indians a 9-3 lead in the ninth. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/LyfRYDK3p0 — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) May 24, 2024

Jesus Bugarin went 3 for 4 with two runs for Spokane while Robby Martin Jr and Guerrero had two hits apiece.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.