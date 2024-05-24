More than 30 people injured, 500 structures damaged in Texas tornado, officials say

By Jamie Landers Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – More than 30 people were injured and hundreds of structures were damaged after a tornado touched down in Temple, Texas, on Wednesday evening, city officials said.

The city of Temple issued a disaster declaration about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the wake of the twister, which touched down on the city’s west side shortly after 6 p.m.

Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita scale – from the EF0 (lowest) to EF5 (highest) – which measures wind speed and storm damage. The National Weather Service classified the Temple tornado as an EF2, with winds reaching up to 120 mph.

“This was a very strong and devastating tornado,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said at a news conference Thursday. “There were many people that lost property, many people that lost homes.”

Of the more than two dozen injuries, city officials said none were life-threatening and very few people were admitted to hospitals. Property damage, however, was extensive, Davis said.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue Chief Mitch Randles, more than 500 homes and businesses were impacted, ranging from minor roof and tree damage, to major damage that destroyed entire structures.

Several city facilities remained closed Friday, including city hall, the public library and some recreation and community centers. Authorities also urged residents to stay off the roads and away from affected areas ahead of cleanup, which is expected to begin early next week.

To assist in residents in recovery, the city also established a “Temple Recovery Taskforce” designed to connect those affected by the storm to available resources free of charge, including debris removal, home repair and water damage repair. Requests for assistance can be submitted through a hotline at 512-201-4814.

The United Way of Central Texas in Temple is also accepting donations on behalf of the city, officials said.