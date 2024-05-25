NCAA T&F: Washington State’s Maribel Caicedo wins 100 meter hurdles at West regional; five area athletes onto nationals

From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Washington State’s Maribel Caicedo appears to be the best hurdler in the country. She’ll have a chance to prove it soon.

Caicedo won the 100-meter hurdles in 12.38 seconds at the NCAA West regionals on Saturday, breaking her school record and posting the nation’s best time this season.

Caicedo’s wind-assisted mark (+3.1) was 0.02 seconds off the collegiate record set last year.

She comfortably beat USC’s Jasmine Jones by 0.2 seconds in second place. Florida’s Grace Stark won the East regionals race in 12.55 (+1.4) seconds.

Fellow WSU hurdler Micaela De Mello placed eighth (12.82) and will join Caicedo at nationals in Eugene on June 6.

• Gonzaga distance runner Rosina Machu and WSU’s Zenah Cheptoo just missed qualification for nationals with respective 14th- and 15-place finishes in the women’s 5,000 .

Cheptoo kept with the front of the pack for most of the first heat but fell behind in the later minutes and finished in 16 minutes, 9 seconds. Macu just edged her in the second heat in 16:08.93.

• Machu was still among five region athletes qualified for nationals this week, having a successful mark in the 10,000 . Also qualified: Wil Smith (Gonzaga, men’s 5,000 ) and Nana Gyedu (WSU, women’s shot put).