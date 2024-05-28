Updated Tue., May 28, 2024 at 6:48 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mathew B. Trammell and April C. Hooper, both of Spokane.

Zacariah A. Tesch, of Spokane and Amy M. Kirkpatrick, of Spokane Valley.

Michael H. Bomstad and Theresa A. Hastings, both of Spokane.

Galen F. Grime and Melanie D. Freeman, both of Cheney.

Chau T. Ngo and Angel M. Garcia, both of Spokane.

William E. Skidmore, of Greenacres and Jean M. Schlittenhart, of Newport.

Christopher J. Heinley, of Olympia and Meyevi P. Sokpoh, of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan M. Lemieux and Abigail C. Moyer, both of Spokane.

Keegan A. Tarbell, of Spokane and Stephanie A. Rosenthal, of Yelm, Washington.

Spencer J. Upham and Arieanna K. Hoisington, both of Mead.

Richard E. Kellar and Joy M. Kiddoo, both of Airway Heights.

Freddy G. Arreola and Samantha A. Lanting, both of Cheney.

David M. Besterci and Sheila M. Alami, both of Colbert.

Julius C. Carrizosa and Kaitlyn A. McFarland, both of Airway Heights.

Dane E. Anderson and Lecia E. Renecker, both of Greenacres.

Dacota J.A. Poe and Erika R. Miller, both of Spokane.

Luke M. Brock and Sidney M. Fernandez, both of Cheney.

Ryan J. Myrick and Nawal A. Alkumeidy, both of Colbert.

Tyler V. Hauck and Mataiya N. Nachtigal, both of Spokane Valley.

Garrett S. Kooistra and Paige A. Reidt, both of Spokane.

Caleb S. Bartin and Hayley D. Muntean, both of Rosalia.

Kade R. Taylor and Brooklyn R. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick M. Bordenave and Hannah M. Springer, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert Nyberg, et al. v. Fernando Verlasco, restitution of premises.

Atlantic Aspens LLC v. Aziz Abdul, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. David Bell, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Stephen Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Monica Lorts v. Brianna Steele, restitution of premises.

Taylor Toreson v. Malachi McCormick, et al., complaint for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Evans, Donald L. and Rivera, Omaira A.

Fomichev, Marina and Minyaylo, Vyacheslav N.

Delaney, Richard and Jill D.

French, Alexandra and Benjamin

Miller, Matthew T. and Michelle R.

Steel, Dawn and Trent

Wellman, Ilana M. and Tyrell K.

Bowser, Nordica and Michael

Main, Isabelle C. and Garcia, Evans F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Steven B. Bessermin, 33; 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Shane L. Grace, 43; 88 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of order.

Ryan J. Williams, 33; $540.16 in restitution, 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to destruction, injury or secretion of property.

David N. Kinyon, 33; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Gary D. Masden, 70; $559.72 in restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property, theft of rented or leased property and failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Robert W. Flatbush, 51; $500 in restitution, 12.75 months in a prison based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Matthew S. Pennucci, 44; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Gunnar M. Kratcha, 26; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Martin L. Stevens, 48; $700 in restitution, five months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure and third-degree assault.

Andrew F. Luce, 34; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Christopher N. Jackin, 40; 136 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree rape.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jesse L. Lane, 41; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Susan G. Barajas, Spokane; debts of $222,001.

Marianna Y. Karazhov, Spokane; debts of $192,827.

Nona M. Dansereau, Airway Heights; debts of $115,540.

Matthew D. Morgan, Spokane; debts of $178,539.

Tyler M. Vining, Spokane; debts of $52,229.

Josiah and Shaina N. Emra, Colville; debts of $98,845.

Ruth E. Arnold, Pullman; debts not listed.

James V. Kelly, Warden; debts of $248,760.

Todd A. Claunch, Moses Lake; debts of $27,664.

Wage-earner petitions

Debra K. Jeffries, Spokane Valley; debts of $20,542.

Emmett J. and Yelena V. McCormick, Otis Orchards; debts of $659,735.