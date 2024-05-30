Updated Thu., May 30, 2024 at 5:20 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vincent M.A. Granados and Anastasia A.A. Meeks, both of Palm Desert, California.

Tyler G. Collins and Laura M. Maulucci, both of Spokane.

Merrell W. Wickham and Haley A. Johnson, both of Liberty Lake.

Jevan M. Lazzar and Katlyn M. Orban, both of Spokane.

Eli G. Evankovich and Anna V. Evdokimova, both of Airway Heights.

Nikolai M. Cherny, of Spangle, and Morgan R. Cressey, of Spokane Valley.

Gordon J. Belanger and Jessica R. Johnson, both of Westchester, Illinois.

Ian T. Kendall and AnnaGrace A. Day, both of Spokane.

Collin A. Schweikl and Kelli N. Young, both of Spokane Valley.

Kaz D. Melzer and Ayden L. Wells, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Daniel V. Lukyan, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Madeline O. Antim, of Spokane Valley.

Chad S. Force and Samantha M. Pittman, both of Spokane Valley.

Erik G. Ness and Madeleine R. Edminster, both of Spokane Valley.

Preston G. Duncan and Amy L. Davis, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Pellegrino and Krista L. Anthony, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nukey and Property Management LLC v. Daren Revels, et al., restitution of premises.

Emma A. Rothstein v. Amanda C. Stephens, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Secured Investment High Yield Fund II LLC v. Jodie Eberhardt, restitution of premises.

Bethany Taylor, et al. v. David Love, restitution of premises.

Bethany Taylor, et al. v. Alexander DeSilva, restitution of premises.

Tombari Properties LLC v. Amtrust Insurance Company, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kraft, Marilyn and Roger

Davidson, Michael and Sherry

Frost, Brandi and Sauceda, Edward

Johnson, Vivien S. and Williams, Dominic A.

Harrington, Merredith J. and Steven W.

Hund, Anna T. and Herrick, Scott C.

Deleon, Zoey M. and Adrian J.

Iversen, Jennifer L. and Matthew W.

Atkins, Janette P. and Materne, Nicole S.

Kilgore, Dianna and Kevin

Hatcher, Mikal D. and Hightower, Larry III

Angelo, James R. and Hacker, Andrea J.

Cross, Cristi S. and Jones, Dion J.R. Jr.

Metzner, Rosemary and Joey S.

Curl, Chistopher E. and Bond-Curl, Sarah

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael C. Price

Nora C. Washburn, 38; 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Owen R. Ormiston, 51; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Brandie L. Tompkins, 40; 213 days in jail with 213 days credit for time served, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

David M. Lewis, 38; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and public use of a controlled substance.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Tyler D. Olson, 21; $443 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

William C. Jensen, 34; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Aaron Jacobs, 33; $1,440 fine, 15 days in jail, 36 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee M. Maurer

Kenneth L. Curbow, 36; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Chad V. Corrigan, 40; $480 fine, five days in jail, 12 months probation, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Natalie L. Baer, 21; $899.43 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Macie L. Despino, 24; $2,399.61 fine, 34 days in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Abdias N. Delevery, 38; $1,253 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Waylon T. Faber, 46; $430 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Robert W. Burgess, 32; $720 fine, 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, 18 months probation, third-degree theft.

William Cody Jr., 57; 180 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, 150 days in jail converted to 150 days electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with license suspended.