Trump says he will appeal, setting off long legal journey

By William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Michael Gold New York Times

After a five-year investigation and a seven-week trial, Donald Trump was convicted on Thursday of falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal. But that will not be the last word on the case.

Trump declared on Friday that he would appeal the landmark verdict, suggesting his lawyers had several grounds.

“We’ll be appealing this scam,” he said at a rambling news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan. “We’ll be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn’t allow us to have witnesses or have us talk or allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”

The appeals process is not swift, and could take months or more to resolve, all but ensuring that Trump will remain a felon when voters head to the polls in November.

Before the appellate process even begins, the former president’s lawyers will likely file a motion to set aside the verdict. The bar for that is high, usually involving newly discovered evidence, evidence of juror misconduct or an egregious error by the judge. Legal experts say such a bid would be highly unlikely to succeed.

Then, on July 11, the judge who oversaw the trial will issue Trump’s punishment. He could sentence Trump up to four years in prison or impose only probation.

The sentencing, whatever it might be, will trigger Trump’s long and winding appeals process, starting a 30-day clock for him to file a notice of appeal.

That notice is just a legal stake in the ground. Trump will then mount his actual appeal, which could proceed on either of two tracks, depending on the sentence he receives.

If he receives prison or jail time, Trump will likely be released on bail pending the appeal, and his lawyers would have 120 days to file their brief with New York state’s Appellate Division, 1st Department. If his sentence is probation, his lawyers have six months to file with the court, a deadline that is often extended.

The next step is for the prosecution to respond, which likely would happen several months later.

Once the case is finally in the 1st Department’s hands, a decision could still take months to emerge. Given the length of the trial — and thus the length of the transcript to be reviewed — the panel of five appellate court judges likely would not hear arguments until next year, and might not issue a decision until late 2025 or even early 2026.

And those judges won’t necessarily have the final say.

If the Appellate Division upholds the conviction, Trump can seek leave to appeal to the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. If the conviction is overturned, the office of the district attorney, Alvin Bragg, can also seek to take the case to the Court of Appeals.

Trump might also have a final option: the U.S. Supreme Court.

That would be a long shot, legal experts said. But in an appearance on Fox News on Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., argued that the nation’s highest court should take up Trump’s cause.

“I think that the justices on the court, I know many of them personally, I think they’re deeply concerned,” said Johnson, a Trump ally. “I think they’ll set this straight, but it’s going to take a while.”

In the wake of the verdict, Trump appeared to grasp the daunting journey ahead. On Thursday, moments after his conviction, he said somberly: “This is long from over.”

