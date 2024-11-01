Walz, Vance fanning out across Michigan in new campaign blitz

By Jennifer Chambers The Detroit News

DETROIT — Vice presidential rivals Tim Walz and JD Vance are fanning out across Michigan on Friday with hopes of turning out voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

And former President Donald Trump also will be campaigning in the state, planning a stop in Dearborn enroute to a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren.

The campaign blitz starts around 12:45 p.m. with a Walz rally in Detroit, followed shortly by a Vance rally scheduled for 1 p.m. in Portage, a Kalamazoo bedroom community.

At 3:30 p.m., Walz is scheduled to rally supporters in Flint.

Then at 4:30 p.m., Trump is slated to hold a rally at Macomb Community College. It will be the the Republican presidential nominee’s second rally at the community college in Warren in the past five weeks.

Walz will close out Friday’s presidential campaign blitz with a rally scheduled for around 7:30 p.m. in Traverse City, where Trump campaigned last Friday night.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, is scheduled to return to Michigan on Sunday, holding an evening rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

Trump and Harris are vying for Michigan’s 15 electoral votes, which are seen as critical to winning the presidency on Tuesday.

