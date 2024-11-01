WSU rounds out 2025 schedule with road contest against James Madison

PULLMAN – Washington State’s 2025 football schedule is complete.

The Cougars finalized the slate with a road game against James Madison on Nov. 22, per a Friday release, resulting in a schedule with six home games, six away contests and two bye weeks. The game is set for Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for the first meeting between the programs.

The Dukes jumped from the FCS ranks to FBS in 2022, joining the Sun Belt conference. Since then, they have an overall record of 25-7 through eight games this season.

The Cougars’ competition against the rebuilt Pac-12 – which includes Boise State, Colorado State, Gonzaga (basketball only), Fresno State, Utah State, San Diego State and Oregon State – will begin in 2026. The Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement that provided WSU and Oregon State games for this season will not continue next year, which forced the Cougars to fill out their 2025 schedule with opponents from around the country.

WSU’s 2025 schedule includes road games against North Texas, Colorado State, Virginia and Ole Miss, plus home contests against Washington, San Diego State, Toledo, Louisiana Tech and Idaho. The Cougars will take on Oregon State twice, once in Pullman and once in Corvallis.

“We are thrilled to finalize our full football schedule for next season,” WSU Athletic Director Anne McCoy said via release. “The 2025 season includes contests against new opponents playing in Gesa Field, a September Apple Cup matchup in Pullman, as well as challenging road games against SEC and ACC opponents in Mississippi and Virginia. It’s a schedule our fans will be excited for.”

WSU’s 2025 schedule:

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 13 at North Texas

Sept. 20 vs. Washington

Sept. 27 at Colorado State

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss

Oct. 18 at Virginia

Oct. 25 vs. Toledo

Nov. 1 at Oregon State

Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 22 at James Madison

Nov. 29 vs. Oregon State