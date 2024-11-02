UW Huskies’ defense stands tall to clinch wild win over USC

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For 80 yards, Washington’s run defense showed little resistance.

USC had pounded the ball on the ground with a steady diet of running backs Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner for nearly 9 minutes. Washington surrendered first down after first down. But, just like it did early in the season, the Husky defense stepped up in the shadow of its goal line.

And on fourth-and-goal from the UW 1-yard line, the youngest member of its defense stood in the spotlight. Khmori House, the freshman linebacker, met Marks in the backfield, hauling the USC running back down for a 3-yard loss – and more important, a turnover on downs as the fans who’d stuck out through the November rain roared in approval.

Washington’s goal-line stand helped UW beat USC 26-21 in front of 71,251 fans on a cold, rainy Saturday in the Pacific Northwest. The win also preserves the Huskies’ winning streak at Husky Stadium, stretching it to 19 games. UW made a second red-zone stop with less than 20 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Fifth-year quarterback Will Rogers completed 25 of 39 passes for 262 yards for the Huskies (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten). Junior running back Jonah Coleman scored two touchdowns and ran for 104 yards on 23 carries, and sophomore receiver Denzel Boston hauled in nine catches for 99 yards. Fifth-year linebacker Carson Bruener had 12 tackles and had two interceptions against the Trojans (4-5, 2-5) and junior quarterback Miller Moss.

The Huskies defense made the first big play of the game. On USC’s first play of its second drive, junior quarterback Miller Moss’ pass bounced off senior receiver Kyle Ford’s hands, and right into the arms of fifth-year linebacker Carson Bruener. The Huskies drove to USC’s 19-yard line, but a false start stalled out the drive and forced UW to settle for junior Grady Gross’ 39-yard field goal.

USC tried to respond after UW’s short kickoff was returned to the Trojans 40-yard line, but senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon broke up Miller’s pass attempt on third-and-4. USC kicker Michael Lantz missed a 52-yard field goal short, giving the Huskies good field position again.

This time, the Huskies took advantage. Rogers completed key passes to senior tight end Keleki Latu and sophomore receiver Denzel Boston to reach the red zone. Coleman finished the drive with a 19-yard dash to the end zone, making several nice cuts along the way. It was his sixth touchdown of the season, a career-high mark for the Arizona transfer.

Washington’s defense had two chances to continue its shutout on USC’s next drive. A late defensive pass interference call against junior cornerback Ephesians Prysock on a broken play saved USC on third down from its 41-yard line. A USC fumble was overturned after referees ruled Trojans receiver Zachariah Branch was down before UW nickelback Dyson McCutcheon ripped the ball out of his hands.

That set up USC running back Woody Marks for a 1-yard touchdown run to pull the Trojans within 10-7.

Washington, however, was ready with a counterpunch. Redshirt freshman receiver Keith Reynolds returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to USC territory, and Coleman reached the end zone for the second time from 15 yards out. Gross then tacked on another field goal, this time from 45 yards in the rain with 40 seconds remaining to give UW a 20-7 lead entering halftime.

It’s the most first-half points UW has scored since dropping 21 points on Eastern Michigan in the Huskies’ second game of the season.

The rain started to let up after halftime, and USC’s offense finally hit a big play. Facing fourth-and-9 from the UW 37-yard line, Moss found sophomore receiver Makai Lemon for a touchdown. Another stalled UW drive later, USC took the lead when Moss connected with Ford in the flat from 9 yards out to make it 21-20.

USC had a chance to add to its lead, but Moss was picked off by Bruener for a second time, setting up a 4-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep by redshirt freshman receiver Keith Reynolds to re-establish Washington’s lead. It was Reynolds’ first career touchdown, however, the Huskies failed to convert the 2-point attempt, giving them a 26-21 lead.

Washington stood up in its red zone two times, capped by an incomplete pass from Moss to seal the win.