Battle tested, proven scorer: Numbers add up for Gonzaga transfer Khalif Battle

Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle heads to the rim against forward Braden Huff during Kraziness in the Kennel in early October. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Some numbers to put new Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle’s scoring prowess, mindset, dedication and motivation – all closely related – into perspective.

Let’s begin with the uniform numbers the Arkansas transfer has worn in his four-school, six-year career: 4, 0 and 99.

“I’ve done covered every region,” Battle said of his college odyssey.

The New Jersey native couldn’t snag his favorite No. 0 as a freshman at Butler because it was taken by a teammate. He settled for No. 4 because “it just looked nice.”

Battle transferred to Temple for the next three seasons and donned the No. 0 that “I’ve worn my whole life. That’s how many people can guard me.”

GU senior starting point guard Ryan Nembhard has dibs on No. 0 for the second straight year, so Battle chose 99.

“For my friend, a best friend,” Battle said of a college pal that was shot and killed a couple of years ago. “He had nine letters in his name, he was born in September, the ninth month. I asked his mom if I could honor him with 99 and she thought it was a great idea.”

Battle’s internal belief, particularly in his rapid-fire scoring ability, stems from countless hours in the gym. For Battle, the gym was at a school that employed his grandmother as a janitor. She had a major role in raising Khalif, older brother Tyus and their autistic cousin.

Grandma routinely brought the three to the school when she worked nights and weekends. Khalif and Tyus, who went on to play at Syracuse and plays professionally overseas, would hoop for hours with marathon sessions of 1-on-1 games to 100 while their cousin was reading books in the library.

“My mother was a waitress. She wasn’t really home trying to make money,” Khalif said. “My dad got laid off for a major part of my life and he was finding himself with his business. I spent a lot of time with my grandmother.

“She would lock us in the gym. I didn’t really take it as seriously as my brother. He was always a natural, since seventh grade a top-five player. I never thought of myself like that. She passed away when I was in seventh grade, and that’s when I started taking basketball seriously. It’s kind of my calling card for her I guess.”

Battle, whose first name is pronounced K-liff but he’s known as KB to teammates, expanded his game and refined his shooting touch playing at the park against older kids.

“I played on a double rim and the shot had to go in,” said Battle, referring to double rims being less forgiving than single. “In college, people tweaked my shot. I’d spend hours, until 2 in the morning, sometimes until 5 … I’ve always been a gym rat. Every coach I had used to have to kick me out of the gym. You have to have ultimate confidence and trust your work.”

Evidence of that came last year in his lone season at Arkansas. The 6-foot-5 Battle scored 42, 36, 34 and 29 points late in the regular season against Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and LSU. The 141 points in a four-game span were the most by an SEC player in two decades. Not bad for not being in the starting lineup just 10 days before facing Missouri.

Battle buried six 3-pointers, including a couple approaching 30 feet, drained smooth pull-ups, converted on the break and went 14 of 14 at the free-throw line against Missouri. He didn’t slow down in the ensuing three games with 22, 24 and 20 points to close the season.

He’s already made an impression at Gonzaga. During podcast interviews at WCC Media Day recently in Las Vegas, coach Mark Few mentioned Battle made 140 consecutive free throws in practice.

“Graham Ike was just sitting there (waiting for his turn),” Battle said. “At first he was like, ‘He’s going to miss.’ I told him to get comfortable. I stopped counting and had the manager start counting.”

In a shooting drill with guards firing 3-pointers from six spots (until they missed two in a row), Battle posted a score of 337. The next closest: 190.

Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle (99) looks to drive against USC forward Saint Thomas (0) during the teams’ Oct. 26 exhibition game at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Battle hit 87.3% of 213 free-throw attempts last season in 793 minutes. Six GU players logged more minutes, led by Nembhard’s 1,250, and Ike paced the team with 134 free-throw attempts in 846 minutes.

Battle, a three-level scorer who can operate in ball screens and apply foul pressure, and Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, penciled in to replace Anton Watson in the starting lineup, are major additions to a squad that returns six of its top seven scorers.

“They fill needs we felt we needed to be addressed,” Few said. “Obviously, losing Anton, it’s not going to be absorbed by just one person. He had an impact on all phases of the game, but obviously Mike really helps us there. KB brings us something we probably haven’t had in a while, kind of an electric scorer that can get his own shot, can get downhill and get to the line, but he also makes free throws.”

The 6-7 Ajayi averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in his first D-1 season. The senior forward made 47% on 3s and logged nearly 35 minutes per game.

“Physical, big, strong, great energy, great personality,” Zags assistant coach Brian Michaelson said. “We needed that physicality and he’s going to go rebound.”

Through tears, growth spurts and hard work, Michael Ajayi creates unique path to D-I, Gonzaga When he didn’t make the varsity team at Kentwood High School in his junior year, Michael Ajayi sat in his room, tears flowing, wondering if he had a future in basketball. It was time for the mother of all pep talks. | Read more

Gonzaga seemingly had the best of all worlds in the transfer portal after last season, stocking up on immediate and down-the-road help while losing two scholarship players that combined for just 176 minutes.

Tarleton State transfer Emmanuel Innocenti started 33 games last year as a freshman on a 25-win team. The 6-5, 200-pound native of France averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals and was rewarded with WAC All-Defensive and All-Freshman honors. Few have raved about Innocenti’s defensive ability.

He’ll compete for rotation minutes and assume a larger role next season and beyond. GU will lose at least six seniors/grad students after this season.

“He’s a good defender, strong, his arms are longer than you think,” Battle said of facing Innocenti in practice. “Slides his feet really well. Everybody told me how great a defender he was, and if anybody could keep me out of the paint it would be him. I took to that (as a challenge), so every single time I go at him, but he always accepts the challenge. He can score the ball as well.”

“Emmanuel could have gone somewhere and started,” Michaelson said. “He, like the other guys, wanted to be pushed and challenged and strive for long-term greatness.”

The 7-foot, 237-pound Ismaila Diagne is just 17 years old and doesn’t have extensive game experience, but he could provide rim and paint protection in certain situations.

“He’s younger than the vast majority of the 2025 recruiting class,” Michaelson said. “He has an unbelievable spirit and positivity that this group needs. In my experience, that leads to growth and success. He’s a real physical presence. He’ll be a massive piece for us going forward. All those young guys are going to be really good players here.”

That includes Braeden Smith, who is redshirting and a top candidate to take over at point guard next season. The Seattle native played two years at Colgate and was named Patriot League Player of the Year last season. He started all 70 games and averaged 12.0 points and 5.0 assists.

“He’s plenty good to play (this season), he’s talented,” Michaelson noted. “And he’s a real leader. He’s pushed Ryan and Nolan to the absolute max, which those guys haven’t had in their careers here. If the ball is in his hands at practice, his group has a chance to win.”

Winning hasn’t eluded Battle – his teams have been .500 or higher three times and Arkansas finished 16-17 last season – but he hasn’t suited up in an NCAA Tournament game. Butler was 22-9 his freshman year and appeared to be a lock for the tournament before it was canceled due to COVID.

March Madness was one of the selling points in Gonzaga’s pitch to Battle. He visited Villanova and Kansas State, but his visit to Spokane “felt like home.”

That fell in line with advice he received from Roc Nation president Juan Perez. Battle got to know Perez after his brother Tyus initially signed with Roc Nation.

“He’s like an uncle to me,” Battle said. “He told me, ‘You can go to all these schools, but you’ll know when you go to the right place.’ ”

Few, the head of GU’s house, offered the clincher sitting in his office with Battle.

“It just felt like a different type of vibe,” Battle said. “Coach didn’t really say too much. He just said, ‘You wanna win or not?’ It was pretty much a done deal.”

Battle had arrived at Butler thinking he’d be one-and-done and NBA bound, but quickly learned “I had no idea about how college works.”

He saw limited time as a freshman before becoming a big-time scorer at Temple. He led the Owls as a sophomore at 15.0 points, but he was limited to 11 games, in part by a hamstring injury. He put up an AAC-leading 21.4 points in seven games the following season but was sidelined by a broken bone in his foot and received a medical redshirt year.

He averaged 17.9 in his final season at Temple but left the team for personal reasons after being benched during a mid-February loss to Wichita State.

“I was immature going into college,” Battle said. “All my trials and tribulations have grown me into a man and being a leader and being early for things. I’m not afraid to speak up and do the right thing.”

He started just 13 of 32 games last season, but was still the Razorbacks’ second-leading scorer at 14.8.

With GU’s deep roster, Battle could start or see significant minutes off the bench. He’s put up big numbers in both roles. If the Zags go with Ajayi and the four starters from last year (Nembhard, Ike, Nolan Hickman and Ben Gregg), Battle would probably be the first guard and Braden Huff the first big off the bench – both known for serious point-per-minute production.

“As a competitor, you always want to start,” Battle said. “At the end of the day, you always have a job to do, whatever benefits the team. I’m still confident in my ability to score.”

Few stresses defense and Battle said he’s put in extra time with Michaelson and assistant Stephen Gentry on defensive drills.

“He can really move his feet, quick twitch athlete, nice size, quick feet,” Michaelson said. “His willingness to want to improve as a defender and his willingness to pass – two things I’ve been most pleased with about him.”

Dave Boling: You heard it here first (for like the seventh time) – this will be Gonzaga’s breakthrough year This group of Zags has seen everything, done everything, and played against just about everybody. The eight-deep features a nice mix of four guards and four bigs, and looks as talented as any of the Zag predecessors. Play big, play small, play fast. Whatever. | Read more

Staying power: How ‘unfinished business’ lured Gonzaga’s four returning starters back to school for one last run Mark Few’s program, targeting a 10th consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 and lots more in 2024-25, will be an anomaly in another sense this season when it takes the court with four of the five players who started for the Zags one year ago, along with two key reserves – Dusty Stromer and Braden Huff – who accounted for 35 of the team’s 46 bench points, and 76% of the total bench minutes during the NCAA Tournament. | Read more

Depth, balance among the many assets for Gonzaga men’s basketball entering 2024-25 season The Zags would probably feel comfortable filtering through a nine-man rotation most nights this season and they could actually go even deeper than that. | Read more