On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:45 p.m.: Big East tipoff (rotating coverage) FS1

4 p.m.: Wright State at Kentucky ESPNU

5 p.m.: Wichita State at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

6 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Alabama ESPNU

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Colorado ESPN+

6 p.m.: Northwest University at Idaho ESPN+

7 p.m.: Texas vs. Ohio State in Las Vegas TNT

7:30 p.m.: Rider at UCLA FS1

8 p.m.: Portland State at Washington State ESPN+

8:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Gonzaga at the Arena ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Mississippi vs. USC in Paris ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Louisville vs. UCLA in Paris ESPN2

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State ESPN+

4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. South Carolina in Las Vegas TNT

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland NBA

7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Phoenix NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Kansas City ABC

5:15 p.m.: ManningCast ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Edmonton NHL

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: EPL: Brentford at Fulham USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

8 p.m.: Portland State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

8:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Gonzaga at the Arena 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Kansas City 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change