WCC preview: Projecting how things will shake out in a possible three-bid year for new-look league

Last year, it was the departure of BYU. This year, it’s the addition of Washington State and Oregon State.

More change coming 12 months from now, with Grand Canyon and Seattle U entering the picture. And in two years? Another round of defections, with Gonzaga, WSU and OSU moving on to the Pac-12.

Welcome to life in the ever-fluctuating West Coast Conference.

In the here and now, 11 teams make up a conference that projects to be formidable at the top, strong in the middle and improved in the lower third.

Led by preseason favorite Gonzaga at No. 9, the WCC has four teams ranked inside the top 100 of KenPom’s early rankings, six total inside the top 150 and none occupying a spot lower than No. 287 (Pacific).

Some things probably won’t change – beating Gonzaga, a national title hopeful, looks to be as difficult as it’s ever been – but other things might look different for a conference that’s sent three teams to the NCAA Tournament just one time (2022) since the 2011-12 season.

Not surprisingly, the list of candidates begins with the Zags and Saint Mary’s Gaels, who’ve made a combined 33 NCAA Tournament appearances under longtime coaches Mark Few and Randy Bennett.

Santa Clara cleared one hurdle by taking down Gonzaga last season. Some think the Broncos have the talent and roster continuity to break down another barrier and return to March Madness for the first time in three decades.

San Francisco, a 20-win program seven of the past eight seasons, earned an at-large bid in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Can the Dons, with their talented backcourt, scrape together another resume worthy of a tournament bid?

Loyola Marymount could be an improved squad after reloading in the offseason and the WCC’s newcomers, WSU and OSU, should have a say in how things play out within the top half of the conference standings.

We give our own predictions below, ranking the 11 teams in order with educated guesses – some more educated than others – on starting lineups and brief outlooks for each entering the 2024-25 season.

1. Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few (26th season; at Gonzaga and overall: 716-143)

2023-24 record: 27-8, 14-2 WCC

Possible starters: G Ryan Nembhard (12.6 ppg, 6.9 apg), G Nolan Hickman (14.0 ppg, 2.7 apg), G Michael Ajayi (17.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg at Pepperdine), F Ben Gregg (9.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg), F Graham Ike (16.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg)

Key losses: F Anton Watson (14.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg)

Our take: Returning four starters from a team that finished 2023-24 by winning 16 of its final 19 games was the first step toward building what many believe could be a national championship-caliber roster this season. The Bulldogs didn’t settle, though, adding two more experienced players – Pepperdine’s Michael Ajayi and Arkansas’ Khalif Battle – via the transfer portal to give Few as much depth as he’s had at Gonzaga. Those additions, coupled with the development of returning sophomores Braden Huff and Dusty Stromer, should also help GU offset the loss of Steele Venters to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Depth, balance among the many assets for Gonzaga men’s basketball entering 2024-25 season The Zags would probably feel comfortable filtering through a nine-man rotation most nights this season and they could actually go even deeper than that. | Read more

2. Saint Mary’s

Coach: Randy Bennett (24th season; at Saint Mary’s and overall: 533-216)

2023-24 record: 26-8, 15-1 WCC

Possible starters: G Augustas Marciulionis (12.4 ppg, 5.3 apg), G Jordan Ross (1.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg), G Luke Barrett (5.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg), F Paulius Murauskas (2.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg at Arizona), C Mitchell Saxen (11.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

Key losses: F Joshua Jefferson (10.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg), G Aidan Mahaney (13.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg), G Alex Ducas (9.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg), F Mason Forbes (5.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg)

Our take: The Gaels lose four high-impact players from a team that swept the WCC’s regular-season and conference tournament championships, but we’re wagering on Bennett being able to rebuild and retool the same way he has for the past two decades running this program. For all Saint Mary’s lost, one could still argue the Gaels bring back their two most important players in WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionis and Defensive Player of the Year Mitchell Saxen. Jordan Ross replaces Aidan Mahaney and Paulius Murauskas is a floor-stretching forward who made 52% of his 3-pointers last season at Arizona.

3. Santa Clara

Coach: Herb Sendek (9th season; at Santa Clara: 140-107; overall: 553-402)

2023-24 record: 20-13, 10-6 WCC

Possible starters: G Carlos Stewart (4.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg at LSU), G Tyeree Bryan (8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg), G Adama Alpha-Bal (14.4 ppg, 3.1 apg), F Johnny O’Neill (11.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg), F Christoph Tilly (9.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg)

Key losses: G Carlos Marshall Jr. (13.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg), G Jalen Benjamin (4.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg)

Our take: The WCC’s coaches came to a consensus that Santa Clara should be slotted third in the preseason poll, ahead of a talented group from San Francisco, and after much deliberation, we did too. If Adama Alpha-Bal can take another step as a senior, the all-conference wing should be the WCC’s top NBA prospect when the draft rolls around. Carlos Stewart, a former All-WCC guard at Santa Clara, returns to the Broncos after a tumultuous season with LSU in the SEC, and Sendek brings back 6-foot-10 Johnny O’Neill and 7-foot Christoph Tilly, who should form one of the conference’s best frontcourt pairings.

4. San Francisco

Coach: Chris Gerlufsen (third season; at San Francisco: 43-25; overall: 51-30)

2023-24 record: 23-11, 11-5 WCC

Possible starters: G Ryan Beasley (7.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg), G Marcus Williams (14.0 ppg, 3.9 apg), G Malik Thomas (12.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg), F Ndewedo Newbury (9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg), C Carlton Linguard Jr. (9.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg at UTSA)

Key losses: F Jonathan Mogbo (14.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg), G Mike Sharavjamts (7.7 ppg, 2.6 apg), F Isaiah Hawthorne (7.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg)

Our take: One year after discovering Jonathan Mogbo – the WCC’s top rebounder who’d go on to become a first-round NBA draft pick – the Dons believe they’ve unearthed another talented transfer forward who could turn heads playing on a bigger stage this season. UTSA’s Carlton Linguard Jr. may not have the interior strength or rebounding ability that Mogbo possessed, but the springy 7-footer adds rim protection and gives the Dons a proven lob threat on the offensive end of the floor. Outside of Gonzaga, USF may have the WCC’s best backcourt, returning two players who received All-WCC votes (Marcus Williams, Malik Thomas) and the WCC Freshman of the Year (Ryan Beasley).

5. Washington State

Coach: David Riley (first season; overall: 62-38)

2023-24 record: 25-10, 14-6 Pac-12

Possible starters: G Nate Calmese (4.1 ppg, 0.8 apg at Washington), G Cedric Coward (15.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg at Eastern Washington), F LeJuan Watts (9.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg at Eastern Washington), F Ethan Price (12.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg at Eastern Washington), F ND Okafor (1.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg at California)

Key losses: G Jaylen Wells (12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), F Isaac Jones (15.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Myles Rice, (14.8 ppg, 3.8 apg), F Andrej Jakimovski (9.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg), C Oscar Cluff (7.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg), C Rueben Chinyelu (4.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg), G Joseph Yesufu (6.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg), G Kymany Houinsou (4.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

Our take: Our projected starting lineup doesn’t include a single player from last year’s team that made the NCAA Tournament, largely because Washington State’s roster only includes one of those in guard Isaiah Watts. The sophomore could be in the Cougars’ starting five in the opener, but we’re banking on a lineup that features three players who followed first-year coach Riley from Eastern Washington and two others who joined WSU from former Pac-12 schools. WSU shouldn’t have issues handling the bottom four or five teams in its new conference and there’s a path into the top three or four if Riley can get all the pieces to come together in a timely fashion.

Despite mass exodus, new coach David Riley has WSU men’s basketball in solid shape for WCC detour David Riley reconstructed this Washington State team by bringing along a few of his best EWU players, including wings Cedric Coward and LeJuan Watts and centers Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup. He maintained a commitment from guard Marcus Wilson and secured a new one from Lapwai guard Kase Wynott. He added Cal transfer ND Okafor and Washington transfer Nate Calmese, then added a few players from overseas: Iceland guard Tomas Thrastarson, Latvian wing Rihard Vavers and Serbian center Dimitrije Vukicevic. | Read more

6. Oregon State

Coach: Wayne Tinkle (10th season; at Oregon State: 140-177; overall: 298-268)

2023-24 record: 13-19, 5-15 Pac-12

Possible starters: G DaMarco Minor (15.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg at SIUE), G DaJohn Craig (2.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg), G Josiah Lake (3.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg), F Michael Rataj (8.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg), F Parsa Fallah (13.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg)

Key losses: G Jordan Pope (17.6 ppg, 3.4 apg), F Tyler Bilodeau (14.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), G Dexter Akanno (10.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg), C KC Ibekwe (5.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg), G Christian Wright (3.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg)

Our take: There aren’t many spots where we differed from the WCC preseason poll, but this was one of them. Five of Tinkle’s top seven scorers took the opportunity to transfer out of OSU’s program after the Beavers finished last in the Pac-12 and subsequently joined the WCC as an affiliate member, but we like the newcomers enough to place them one place ahead of LMU, which took sixth in the preseason poll. DaMarco Minor didn’t garner much attention while playing for SIUE last season, but the transfer guard should be an All-WCC candidate in Corvallis. Michael Rataj started 23 times for the Beavers last season and Parsa Fallah should be an instant impact player after transferring from Southern Utah.

7. Loyola Marymount

Coach: Stan Johnson (fifth season; at LMU and overall: 55-48)

2023-24 record: 12-19, 5-11 WCC

Possible starters: G Myron Amey Jr. (15.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg at San Jose State), G Will Johnston (11.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg), F Alex Merkviladze (12.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg), F Jevon Porter (16.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg at Pepperdine), C Rick Issanza (1.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg)

Key losses: G Justin Wright (11.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg), G Dominick Harris (14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg); G Justice Hill (11.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg), C Lars Thiemann (9.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg),F Keli Leaupepe (9.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg), F Michael Graham (3.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg)

Our take: Riddled with injuries, LMU had six scholarship players available at one point last season. Now the Lions now have to replace six of their top eight scorers, including program cornerstone Keli Leaupepe and former Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris, who was leading Johnson’s team in scoring before a season-ending injury. A retooled roster is headlined by Pepperdine forward Jevon Porter, who decided to join Johnson’s program after LMU hired former Waves coach Lorenzo Romar as an assistant. Myron Amey Jr., a guard from San Jose State, posted impressive numbers in a strong Mountain West Conference last season, and big man Rick Issanza returns to the lineup after a season-ending back injury.

8. Portland

Coach: Shantay Legans (fourth season; at Portland: 45-55; overall: 120-104)

2023-24 record: 12-20, 5-11 WCC

Possible starters: G Max Mackinnon (12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg at Elon), G Chris Austin (6.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg), G Vukasin Masic (12.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Bol Dengdit (6.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Jermain Ballisager Webb (7.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg at American)

Key losses: G Tyler Robertson (16.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg), G Tyler Harris (12.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg), F Alimamy Koroma (9.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg), G Juan Sebastian Gorosito (8.6 ppg, 2.6 apg), F Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams (8.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg)

Our take: Retention and stability have been hard to come by for former Eastern Washington coach Legans, who’s been unable to prevent his top player from leaving for more NIL money and high-major opportunities at the University of Washington each of the past two offseasons (Moses Wood, Tyler Harris). Replacing fifth-year veteran Tyler Robertson, an Australian wing who was with Legans at EWU, isn’t an easy task, but Legans likes his new roster and the Pilots are optimistic about the continued growth of Vukasin Masic, who’s improved his scoring production every year he’s been on campus. Elon transfer Max Mackinnon accompanied Legans and Masic at WCC Media Day and brings both experience and versatility to UP’s backcourt.

9. Pacific

Coach: Dave Smart (first season)

2023-24 record: 6-25, 0-16 WCC

Possible starters: G Elijah Fisher (10.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg at DePaul), G Petar Krivokapic (7.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg at FIU), G Lamar Washington (2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg), F Elias Ralph (15.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg at University of Victoria), C Jazz Gardner (2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg at Nevada)

Key losses: G Donovan Williams (9.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg), G Judson Martindale (9.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg), G Moe Odum (8.7 ppg, 4.5 apg), G Cam Denson (8.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg), G Nick Blake (7.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg), G Lesown Hallums Jr. (6.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg)

Our take: It likely surprised some to see Pacific picked 10th in the WCC’s preseason poll. We’re confident the Tigers can finish one spot higher than that in Smart’s first season with the program. Pacific’s roster retains just one player from the team that finished 0-16 in WCC play last year and brings in three high-major transfers that could help the Tigers climb out of the WCC’s basement. One of those, Elijah Fisher, is a former four-star prospect who averaged double figures last year in the Big East. Lamar Washington should be a factor after playing in 62 games at Texas Tech the last two seasons and Canadian wing Elias Ralph brings outside shooting and rebounding after making 40% of his 3s and averaging 8.2 rebounds at the University of Victoria.

10. San Diego

Coach: Steve Lavin (third season; at San Diego: 29-35; overall: 266-185)

2023-24 record: 18-15, 7-9 WCC

Possible starters: G Kjay Bradley Jr., G Kody Clouet (15.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg), G Dragos Lungu (5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg), F David Simon (3.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg), C Steven Jamerson II (8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

Key losses: G Deuce Turner (15.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg), G Wayne McKinney III (13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg), G PJ Hayes (10.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg), G Kevin Patton Jr. (9.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg), F Jimmy Oladokun Jr. (5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

Our take: The Toreros lost their top four scorers – three of them to Division I programs within a 150-mile radius of San Diego’s campus – and only added one Division I transfer in former Gonzaga walk-on Colby Brooks. Those things make Lavin’s team especially hard to predict coming off a respectable 18-win season and fifth-place finish in the WCC. The top returner is Steven Jamerson II, an athletic center who started in 24 of the 26 games he played last season and displayed all-conference potential. Guard Kody Clouet is the most experienced player on the roster though he’s new to Division I with prior stops at Division II Southeastern Oklahoma State and NAIA St. Katherine’s.

11. Pepperdine

Coach: Ed Schilling (first season; overall: 75-93)

2023-24 record: 13-20, 5-11 WCC

Possible starters: G Moe Odum (8.7 ppg, 4.6 apg at Pacific), G Taj Au-Duke, Javon Cooley (7.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg at Marist), F Alonso Faure (6.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg at Loyola Maryland), F Boubacar Coulibaly (8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

Key losses: G Michael Ajayi (17.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg), G Houston Mallette (15.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg), F Jevon Porter (14.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg), G Malik Moore (7.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg), G Ethan Anderson (5.7 ppg, 3.3 apg), G Nils Cooper (5.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg), F Jalen Pitre (4.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

Our take: The rebuild taking shape at Pepperdine is twofold. The Waves are reconstructing their roster under first-year coach Schilling, but the school also broke ground on a new 3,600-seat basketball arena that’s set to be completed in the fall of 2026. In an ideal world, Schilling’s rebuild will be finished sooner than the new facility, but the former Grand Canyon assistant faces a challenging task with a team that brings back one starter in Boubacar Coulibaly. Pepperdine should lean heavily on Moe Odum, who transferred within the conference after two seasons at Pacific, along with Marist transfer Javon Cooley. Freshman guard Taj Au-Duke, who averaged 24.8 points as a high school senior in Ontario, Canada, has impressed coaches early and could play his way into the starting five.