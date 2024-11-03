WCC women’s predictions: Gonzaga welcomes Washington State to the top of the standings

The Spokesman-Review’s stab at picking an order of finish:

The landscape has changed much in the West Coast Conference.

First, Washington State and Oregon State are affiliate members for two years in women’s and men’s basketball. That raises the competitive level for sure.

Second, WCC women’s teams suffered 36 losses to the transfer portal, wreaking havoc on some rosters. That doesn’t include the eight transfers Oregon State lost.

One thing hasn’t changed, though. Defending champ Gonzaga, despite having to replace four starters, was picked to win the conference in the coaches’ preseason rankings.

“They’ve been the first thought and the last thought of this league for a long time,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said of the Zags. “It starts and ends with Gonzaga.”

Still, the race for the league title is expected to be tight. WSU, OSU and Portland each received two first-place votes.