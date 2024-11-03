Whitworth women’s basketball lacks experience, but talented young recruits offer optimism

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Projections: The Pirates only bring back two players from last year’s roster, but a talented incoming freshmen class and pair of transfers make for an intriguing group that could be competitive later in the season once the pieces start to come together.

Difference maker: Mya Bair. A team full of newcomers will look to Bair, the only returning starter, for leadership and guidance in a rebuilding year. The junior guard can fill up the stat sheet and has goals of being the team’s leading rebounder.

Some coaches may shudder at the thought of having to rebuild nearly an entire roster. For Whitworth women’s basketball coach Kenny Love, he is eager for the opportunity.

The Pirates bring back only two players – one starter – from last year’s roster.

“I am really excited for the young group,” Love said. “It’s been such a positive and light environment with our group and a nice optimism … We’re just excited to see what the young players can do because people can say, ‘Oh it’s a bunch of freshmen,’ but if they can play, so what?”

Entering his third season as head coach, this will be the first year that the roster is made up entirely of pieces that Love brought in or recruited. He views it as a chance to build a competitive team in the Northwest Conference in the near future.

“Having no seniors is somewhat weird, but at the same time, it’s kind of nice when we go out there, we know this is the group for the next two years,” he said. “… I really like the level of all of our newcomers, freshmen and transfers alike.”

After finishing 6-10 in conference play last year, a key piece to remaining competitive this season is the return of junior guard Mya Bair. Ashlyn Neilsen, a sophomore guard, is the only other returner.

“I think the coaches have been a big help in trying to rebuild a lot of what was lost,” Bair said. “We have new expectations because it’s a brand new team, so there are a lot of things that we are trying to figure out.”