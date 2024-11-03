WSU flips 3-star OL Liam Vaughan, bringing class of 2025 to 18 members

PULLMAN — Washington State has added a second offensive lineman to its class of 2025.

The Cougars’ newest pledge is three-star offensive lineman Liam Vaughan, who hails from Walled Lake, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. A former Western Michigan commit, Vaughan took his visit to WSU the weekend of Oct. 18 — when the Cougars blew out Hawaii — and he announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon.

Vaughan, the 18th member of the Cougs’ class of 2025 and their first Michigan native since 2018, turned down offers from a host of other schools, including Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, UMass and Dartmouth.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Vaughan committed to Western Michigan in May, but last week, he announced he was decommitting from the Broncos, who play in the Mid-American Conference. The 39th-best prospect in Michigan according to 247 Sports, Vaughan also competes in wrestling, finishing fifth in the MHSAA D2 285-pound division as a junior.

The Cougs’ class of 2025 now includes two offensive linemen: Vaughan and Arion Williams, a three-star prospect from the Los Angeles area. Williams announced his commitment in late September. If they remain WSU’s only two offensive linemen in this class, it would be the fewest in a Cougar recruiting class since 2021 yielded two (Christian Hilborn and Brock Dieu).

Here is the rest of WSU’s class of 2025.

• Liam Vaughan, 3-star OL, Walled Lake, Mich.

• Jovan Clark, 3-star LB, Chicago, Ill.

• Malijah Tucker, three-star DL, Tumwater

• Arion Williams, three-star OL, Orange, Calif.

• David Kuku, three-star CB, Kennewick

• Kyle Peterson, three-star CB, Pearland, Texas

• Jamar Searcy, three-star ATH, Pittsburg, Calif.

• Charger Doty, three-star S, South Jordan, Utah

• Josiah Pratt, three-star DL, Humble, Texas

• Ishmael Gibbs, three-star CB, West Hills, Calif.

• Jamarey Smith, three-star S, Westlake Village, Calif.

• Noah Westbrook, three-star WR, Corona, Calif.

• Lucan Amituani, three-star edge, Elk Grove, Calif.

• Steele Pizzella, three-star QB, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

• Aiden Knapke, three-star S, Englewood, Colo.

• Luke Webb, three-star edge, Camas, Wash.

• Austin Simmons, three-star TE, Albany, Ore.

• Sean Embree, three-star WR, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.