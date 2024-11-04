Most Spokane County voters already have cast ballots

Most Spokane County voters already have voted.

As of Monday afternoon, voters had returned more than 59% of the 375,000 ballots mailed out for Tuesday’s election.

Spokane County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin said the elections office expects about 80% of ballots to be returned and counted.

Voters mailing ballots should check the mail pickup time to make sure they will receive postmarks on or before Tuesday. Or voters can drop them in official ballot drop boxes any time before 8 p.m. at libraries across the county, CenterPlace in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza in downtown Spokane, the Spokane County Elections Office, the Spokane County Courthouse or the town halls of Latah, Millwood, Rockford, Spangle and Waverly.

Election officials will be waiting by all drop boxes at 8 p.m. to pick up ballots, McLaughlin said.

The elections office has three voter assistance centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. They are:

• Spokane County Elections Office, 1033 W. Gardner Ave.

• Eastern Washington University Catalyst Building, 601 E. Riverside Ave.

• CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discover Place.

Anyone needing help should go to the assistance centers as early as possible to make sure there is enough time to solve problems.

“Don’t wait until 8 o’clock,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said more than 200,000 ballots will fully be processed by the time the county releases the first count on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. That means well over half of the final tally will be part of the first numbers released. McLaughlin said no further results will be released until Wednesday.