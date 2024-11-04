NYC breaks record with more than 1 million New Yorkers voting early in 2024 election

By Chris Sommerfeldt New York Daily News

NEW YORK — More than 1 million New York City residents voted early in this week’s high-stakes election — a new record, according to city officials.

According to tabulations from the city Board of Elections, just shy of 1.1 million residents cast early ballots in the nine days of early voting that started on Oct. 26. That’s the highest number of early voters the city has ever recorded, the board noted.

“Way to Go New York City!” the board posted on X late Sunday in touting the record-shattering early turnout.

Brooklyn had the most early votes, with 346,000 residents of the borough casting ballots in the nine days leading up to Tuesday’s election, the tabulations show.

For comparison, about 1.1 million in total — or roughly 21% of all registered voters in the city — cast ballots in the 2021 mayoral election that Mayor Adams won. The 2021 turnout was the lowest total in modern city history.

Hundreds of thousands of more New Yorkers are expected to also vote Tuesday, when polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The top prize is the presidential race, in which New Yorkers have the option to support Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump or third party candidates. Harris is expected to win New York state, which is deeply Democratic.

There are some down-ballot races of interest to New Yorkers, including races for Congress, though the state’s most competitive Capitol Hill battles are playing out in suburbs to the north and east of the city.

This year, there are also six referendum questions on the back of voters’ ballots, including five queries advanced by Adams that would amend the City Charter.