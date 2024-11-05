Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Post Falls

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first location Tuesday in Post Falls on Highway 41, inside the River City Center shopping complex.

The location of the restaurant, at 950 Idaho State Highway 41, is just north of the Post Falls Car Wash Plaza and just west of Westside Pizza.

As part of the opening, customers can, for a limited time, order Chipotle’s smoked brisket, according to a news release.

The restaurant is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It will eventually employ 30 people and several jobs remain open, according to the release.

Chipotle has three locations in Spokane and two in Spokane Valley. Nationwide, the company based in Newport Beach, California, has more than 3,500 restaurants as of June 2024.