French leads in hotly contested Spokane County Commissioner race, but it’s too close to call

Democrat Molly Marshall, an Air National Guard veteran, is challenging incumbent Republican Al French for his seat on the Spokane County Board of Commissioners in the 2024 general election. ((Courtesy of Molly Marshall and Al French))

Second only to the presidential contest, the most anticipated race in Spokane County was too close to call after Tuesday’s initial tally.

Incumbent Commissioner Al French pulled out to an early lead in the only contested Spokane County commissioner race Tuesday, receiving nearly 51% of the votes counted , according to the Spokane County Elections Office.

His challenger Molly Marshall, a retired Air National Guardsman and neighborhood advocate, received 48.8% of initial votes. Just 915 votes separate the candidates after the initial tally.

The candidates are hoping to represent District 5, which covers the West Plains, northwest Spokane and the South Hill above 29th Avenue.

“It’s a little frustrating, but I am so optimistic,” Marshall said. “There’s not much we can do. We just have to be patient.”

French, who’s seeking a fifth term on the county’s governing board, has said this is his last bid for public office. The Republican commissioner was first elected to represent the district in 2010 after serving two terms on the Spokane City Council.

Marshall held a narrow lead over French during the first few ballot counts of the August primary, before French took 51.1% of the vote. If French loses the seat, Democrats would have control of the county’s governing board for the first time in decades.

During his last election, French survived a challenge from Democrat Maggie Yates and pulled out to an early 2% lead in the first round of ballot counting for the 2022 general election.

French won the race by the same margin, receiving 51.5% of votes cast that year.

French expects later counts to trend toward him, he told his supporters and fellow Republicans at an election night watch party at the historic Davenport Hotel.

“My voters show up,” French said. “In the next week to 10 days, we will be victorious, and we will serve you for another four years.”

Marshall said ahead of the initial tally Tuesday that she’s proud of the campaign she’s run and grateful for the energy and support she’s received throughout the process.

In her speech following the results at her election night watch party at the Shriners Event Center on the West Plains, Marshall emphasized that she knew the race would be close, and that there are still thousands of ballots left to count. She told her supporters to be proud of what they’ve accomplished before leaving them with another request.

“Say your prayers,” Marshall said.

Marshall said she plans to work with supporters in the district to ensure any outstanding ballots are cured in the days to come.

– With additional reporting from Virginia Carr, Sofia Hessler and Z’hanie Weaver.