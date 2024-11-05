Slower ballot returns in northeast Washington compared to 2020, but auditors report steady turnout overall

Ballot returns in northeast Washington are currently lagging behind 2020 levels, but auditors say turnout remains steady overall.

In Ferry County, the ballot return rate was 72% this time four years ago, compared to 50% this year. Stevens County saw a return rate of 65% in 2020, which currently stands at 54%.

Though these percentages are behind those from four years ago, Stevens County Auditor Lori Larsen emphasized that many ballots have yet to be processed.

“A lot of folks do choose to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot. You’re not going to capture those. Definitely not going to capture anybody who’s using the Postal Service postmarked by tomorrow to return their ballot,” Larsen said.

“So really, tomorrow’s results here in Washington are going to be preliminary, and they really ought not be compared to the turnout rate from four years ago.”

Pend Oreille County Auditor Marianne Nichols noted steady voter participation, and said she has seen many first-time voters this election, including older people who hadn’t voted before.

Nichols said Pend Oreille’s most recent ballot return data is at 62%.

The deadline to register in person to vote is Tuesday at 8 p.m. Online and mail registrations have already closed.