Pullman city administrator resigns after being ‘erroneously implicated’ in investigation

Pullman City Administrator Mike Urban resigned from his position Monday after he was “erroneously implicated” in a Washington State Patrol investigation involving former Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth, according to a city news release .

Opgenorth was placed on administrative leave in December over domestic violence and sexual assault allegations. He resigned in March.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy announced last month that he declined to file charges against Opgenorth after reviewing the WSP investigation report about rape allegations against Opgenorth, who had a yearslong affair with a woman in Pullman.

WSP reviewed text messages between Opgenorth and the woman, and the state patrol attributed three screenshots of text messages to Urban, so the city conducted an independent investigation, the city said in a previous news release. Urban was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The investigation determined the text messages did not come from Urban and “he did not engage in any kind of inappropriate conduct,” the previous release said.

“Subsequently, those allegations were definitively determined to be false, and Mike was fully exonerated of any wrongdoing,” according to Tuesday’s release.

Pullman Communications Coordinator Meghan Ferrin said Urban has been out of the office since the last week of March. Mayor Francis Benjamin announced last month he looked forward to “welcoming” Urban back to work after he was cleared of wrongdoing.

Urban has served as city administrator since January 2021, according to the city’s website. He was previously the director of Pullman’s Finance and Administrative Services and is a Washington State University graduate.

Megan Vining, recreation manager for Pullman Parks and Recreation, served as the acting city administrator while Urban was out. Ferrin said Vining will continue to serve in that position until the city names an interim city administrator, which will be “soon,” according to the release.

Benjamin said Urban’s commitment earned the trust and confidence of city staff, elected officials and peers, the release said.

“I have worked with Mike both as a City Councilmember and as the Mayor of the City of Pullman,” Benjamin wrote. “Mike is principled, ethical, caring, and dependable. He consistently managed the competing interests of the organization, staff, and community with dignity, grace, and the utmost regard. Through Mike’s accomplishments and hard work, he leaves the City better than he found it.”