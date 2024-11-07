Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim named to Wooden Award preseason watch list

From staff reports

Gonzaga standout forward Yvonne Ejim was among 50 players named to the watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, presented each season to college basketball’s most outstanding player.

Ejim, who had her 26th career double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) in GU’s season-opening 82-69 win over Montana on Tuesday, was named to the Naismith Trophy player of the year watch list in October.

The reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, Ejim averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds a year ago, with 15 double-doubles. She scored in double figures in all 34 games in which she played.