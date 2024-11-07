Liam Payne friend charged in connection with death probe, report says

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Nearly one month after Liam Payne’s death, a friend of the One Direction alum has been charged after an investigation according to a local media report.

According to Argentina newspaper Clarin, authorities completed a series raids at the unidentified friend’s home, the Buenos Aires hotel where Payne died and the homes of two hotel employees.

Following the probe, conducted by Buenos Aires National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office, an unnamed friend of the music star has reportedly been charged as a drug supplier.

Following his death on October 16, Payne’s autopsy showed that he had numerous controlled substances in his system including a drug cocktail called pink cocaine.

Investigators were led to the three persons of interest after searching Payne’s phone to uncover who may have provided him with the drugs.

Security cameras at the hotel show the two employees interacting with Payne.

Payne’s body was flown to his family in London on Wednesday, according to BBC. The date of his funeral is currently unknown.