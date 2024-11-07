People’s Pharmacy: Rinsing well is key to comfort with acne medicine

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I have suffered from acne and rosacea since I was a teenager. Back then, my dermatologist recommended benzoyl peroxide, but I found it too irritating.

Despite trying numerous other treatments, I suffered periodic outbreaks over the years. More recently, I went back to using benzoyl peroxide as a facial scrub. Reading the instructions carefully, I saw that it should be rinsed well. Now, I use the scrub in the shower, leave it on for a minute as my dermatologist recommended, and then rinse it off really well. At the end of the shower, I rinse again.

This way, my skin does not itch or get irritated, and my acne rosacea is much better. I wish I had read the instructions more carefully decades ago.

A. Benzoyl peroxide has been a mainstay of many popular acne treatments for decades. There is one concern, however. Recent research in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (October 2024) reveals that 34% of the various products tested contained unacceptably high levels of benzene. This compound is a carcinogen that has previously been detected in products such as hand sanitizers, sunscreens and spray antiperspirants.

For a list of products with lower levels of benzene as well as alternatives for managing skin blemishes, you may wish to read our “eGuide to Acne Solutions.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I have pain due to severe compressed discs in my lower back. My doctor prescribed duloxetine, which was very effective. After a short time, though, I felt fatigued, weak and listless, with low energy. Also, I was very sad. These are symptoms of depression. After reading about duloxetine side effects, I told my doctor and stopped taking the drug. My mental state improved immediately.

Now that I know the probable side effects, can I start duloxetine again and monitor myself closely? Would the side effects eventually fade away as I continue the medication?

A. Duloxetine (Cymbalta) was originally approved to treat depression in 2004. Later, the Food and Drug Administration gave it the green light for nerve pain, fibromyalgia and musculoskeletal pain.

The official prescribing information warns that patients suffering from major depression “may experience worsening of their depression and/or the emergence of suicidal ideation and behavior.” Other potential complications include fatigue, weakness and lack of energy.

It is hard to tell whether such adverse reactions would fade with time. You may want to ask your physician if there is another approach to ease your back pain.

Q. My son came home from college just before Thanksgiving with an ugly, oozing purple spot on his leg. Our doctor’s office was closed so we went to an urgent care center. The doctor there diagnosed a MRSA infection and prescribed an antibiotic.

My son is allergic to sulfa drugs, and this has been in his medical records since he was a baby. I waited in the car while he ran into the pharmacy to pick up his prescription. When he got back in the car, I asked what was prescribed. It was sulfamethoxazole – a sulfa drug!

Lesson learned: Don’t assume that the doctor or pharmacy will be aware of a drug allergy. Always ask the doctor about the prescription before you leave the office!

A. Thanks for the reminder that we all need to be vigilant. Your son now knows to alert the prescriber and dispenser about drug allergies.

www.PeoplesPharmacy.com