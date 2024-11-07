Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony J. Quintanilla and Ashlynn J. Sanford, both of Spokane.

Samuel S. Haney, of Spokane, and Erika M. Demmert, of Valleyford.

Christy L. Reams and Quinnicesha L. Taylor, both of Spokane.

William C. Burnett and Tammie K. Wiggins, both of Rosalia, Wash.

Keith R. Williams and Hannah J. Engle, both of Spokane.

Chase M. Darbonne, of Juneau, Alaska, and Valery R. Blackwell, of Spokane.

Lloyd A. Boyd, of Lake Preston, South Dakota, and Pamela M. Kauffman, of Chattaroy.

Michael A. Legkobit and Susanna Awtajew, both of Chattaroy.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody J. Bennett, 23; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

James P. Gilbert, 22; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kristopher M. Kyllo, 43; 181 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.