Field Reports: Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area increasing boat launch, camping fees

From staff reports

Fees for camping and launching boats at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area will increase next year.

The National Park Service announced Friday that it was increasing the weekly boat launch fee to $10, the annual boat launch fee to $60 and that the nightly cost for sites at several campgrounds would go to $30. Group campsite fees are also increasing.

It is also introducing a $10 fee for dumping gray and black water tanks and filling potable water tanks.

In a news release, officials wrote that the increases are meant to keep the agency from undercutting competitors in the local market. It’s the first time boat launch fees have been adjusted since 2015, and the first time camping fees have been adjusted since 2021.

Fees collected at Lake Roosevelt fund projects like boat launch repairs and upgrades, among others.

The boat launch fee increase takes effect on Jan. 1.

Camping fee changes begin March 15 and will affect the following campgrounds: Spring Canyon, Porcupine Bay, Fort Spokane, Hunters, Gifford, Kettle Falls and Evans.

Fees will remain $23 at all other campgrounds in the national recreation area.

Group campsites serving up to 25 people will cost $65 per night. Sites with a capacity of 50 people will go to $90 per night, and sites with a capacity of 75 people will go to $115 per night.

Angler Science Program returns to Lake Pend Oreille

Anglers who go after the trophy rainbow trout of Lake Pend Oreille will have a shot at a few prizes this fall just by logging their catch.

If they’re lucky, they may find a tagged fish that can win them some cash.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced this week that it’s again running its Angler Science Program on the lake during the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club’s Thanksgiving Derby. The derby runs from Nov. 18 to Nov. 26.

Those who wish to participate in the program must fill out a logbook and return it to Idaho Fish and Game by Dec. 10. A free raffle will follow. Prizes include hats, beanies and some bigger ticket items like a knife sharpener and a Yeti cooler.

Logbooks will be included with the purchase of derby tickets and can also be picked up at Fish and Game’s Panhandle Regional Office in Coeur d’Alene.

Anglers are being asked to report the catch of tagged rainbow trout. The tags will be visible behind the fish’s dorsal fin.

Some tags will be worth a reward ranging from $25 to $200.