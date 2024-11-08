Glacier National Park to test new ‘timed-entry’ system

By David Erickson Missoulian

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park has announced that it will be implementing a new “timed-entry” system for reservations for vehicles to enter the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork in 2025.

“Visitors will enter the park according to the time block they have reserved and can remain in the park for as long as they like on the day of their reservation,” a press release from the park states. “Visitors who miss their reserved time block can enter after 3 p.m. Multiple time blocks will be available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Additional information regarding time blocks will be announced in a separate (future) press release.”

The park has been overwhelmed with tourist traffic for the past few years, and officials implemented a vehicle reservation system for the first time in 2022. They have tweaked it every year since.

Park officials are calling the new 2025 system a “pilot,” meaning it may or may not be implemented again in 2026.

From June 13 to Sept. 28, 2025, visitors who wish to enter the west entrance of Going-to-the-Sun Road will need a reservation if they wish to drive in between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Advance reservations can be made starting on Feb. 12. As in previous years, visitors may enter reservation areas without a reservation before or after reservation hours.

“In 2025, we are continuing successful measures from the 2024 season, including access to Apgar Village, Two Medicine and the East Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road outside of the vehicle reservation system,” Glacier superintendent Dave Roemer said. “Within that successful framework we are going to try timed-entry to see if we can minimize congestion, optimize visitor arrival, and improve visitor experiences. Timed-entry has proven to be a valuable tool in other popular national parks and should reduce congestion and wait times at the West Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road.”

Like previous years, visitors with reservations for lodging, camping, transportation or commercial activity can access their intended service within the reservation area with proof of their reservation. Only commercial reservations that originate beyond the Apgar vehicle reservation checkpoint and west of Logan Pass will provide entry in place of a vehicle reservation.

As in 2024, vehicle reservations will not be required to enter Two Medicine Valley or the St. Mary entrance in 2025. As the park has previously announced, the Swiftcurrent area of Many Glacier will be closed to public access during the summer of 2025 because of ongoing construction.

Vehicle reservations will only be available through Recreation.gov, through the Recreation.gov mobile app or through the call center at (877) 444-6777.

In addition to a vehicle reservation, every vehicle will be required to have an entry pass.

For more information, visit nps.gov/glac/index.htm.