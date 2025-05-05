Maintenance prompts closures of Idaho boat access sites

From staff reports

Several fishing and boating access sites in the Idaho Panhandle will be closed briefly this month for improvements.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release that crews will be working to improve boat ramps and parking areas at five access sites this month and will close all of them for short periods.

The closures are as follows:

-The site at Spirit Lake will be closed to all public access May 5-7 and will reopen on May 8.

-The site at Hayden Lake Sportsman Park will close May 6 and 7 and will reopen May 8.

-The site at Coclalla Lake will be closed May 19-22, reopening May 23.

-The site at Twin Lakes will be closed May 27 and 28, reopening May 29.

Additionally, work will be done at the Clark Fork Driftyard from May 5 to May 9 but the site will stay open. Due to the nature of the repairs, it will only be accessible for high clearance vehicles.