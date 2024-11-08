Kamloops comes back from 2-0 deficit to beat Spokane

From staff reports

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Kai Matthew picked a favorable time to score his first goal of the season.

Matthew’s third-period goal completed Kamloops’ comeback from an early deficit and lifted the Blazers to a 4-2 win over Spokane in a Western Hockey League matchup at the Sandman Centre.

Berkly Catton and Hayden Paupanekis each scored in the first period to spot the Chiefs a 2-0 lead, but the advantage didn’t hold due to self-inflicted woes.

Will McIsaac was whistled for cross-checking, and Kamloops scored on the ensuing power play with Layton Feist’s goal 7 minutes into the second period.

The Chiefs’ Brayden Crampton was penalized for tripping just past the 11-minute mark in the period. Kamloops’ Oren Shtrom knotted the score at 2-all with a man advantage 44 seconds later.

Harrison Brunicke scored in an empty net with just more than a minute left in the game to cement the final outcome.

Spokane outshot the Blazers 27-17 through two periods, but Kamloops held a 16-11 advantage in shots on goal over the final 20 minutes.

Dawson Cowan made 32 saves in goal for the Chiefs, who haven’t won consecutive games since collecting road wins against Regina and Moose Jaw on Oct. 13 and 15, respectively.

Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst was credited with 38 saves.