The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
49°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Pickup strikes Spokesman-Review building

A pickup struck the Review Tower building, 999 W. Riverside Ave., early Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Courtesy)
From staff reports

A pickup struck the home of The Spokesman-Review early Friday, tumbling a tree, a street sign and damaging some bricks on the historic building.

The truck hit the Review Tower, 999 W. Riverside Ave., at about 2:25 a.m., said Shakara Heaton, director of operations of Cowles Real Estate, in a letter to employees.

Ten minutes before the crash, a Spokane Police officer observed the pickup traveling “at a high rate of speed,” until barreling into the building, said officer Daniel Strassenberg. Police assisted the driver in getting out of the truck and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and driving under the influence, Strassenberg said.

The letter said the damage to the building is “minimal.” 