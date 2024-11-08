Pickup strikes Spokesman-Review building

From staff reports

A pickup struck the home of The Spokesman-Review early Friday, tumbling a tree, a street sign and damaging some bricks on the historic building.

The truck hit the Review Tower, 999 W. Riverside Ave., at about 2:25 a.m., said Shakara Heaton, director of operations of Cowles Real Estate, in a letter to employees.

Ten minutes before the crash, a Spokane Police officer observed the pickup traveling “at a high rate of speed,” until barreling into the building, said officer Daniel Strassenberg. Police assisted the driver in getting out of the truck and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and driving under the influence, Strassenberg said.

The letter said the damage to the building is “minimal.”