Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory against Utah State

PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when No. 20 Washington State hosts Utah State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the CW.

When Utah State has the ball …

The Aggies (2-6) like to play fast. They average about 76 offensive plays per game, making them one of the fastest teams nationally in terms of pace, and they don’t lean too heavily on the run or the pass. Quarterback Spencer Petras, who spent the first five years of his career at Iowa, has completed 61 of 245 passes (66%) for 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, missing two games (USC and Utah) with an ankle sprain.

His top target, wide receiver Jalen Royals, went down with a season-ending injury last month. That means the Cougars can zero in on the Aggies’ other wideouts, including Kyrese White (29 catches, 385 yards, two touchdowns) and Otto Tia (25 catches, 258 yards, three touchdowns), plus tight end Broc Lane (19 catches, 197 yards, two touchdowns).

Expect WSU cornerback Ethan O’Connor to match up with White and Steve Hall to line up against Tia, who has some real size at 6-foot-4. Cougars cornerback Jamorri Colson will enjoy his fourth game back from injury, so he’ll get some snaps, likely against Tia and potentially against USU receiver Jack Hestera, who has 17 receptions for 250 yards and three scores.

Just because they play fast, though, doesn’t mean the Aggies just air it out. Their top running back, senior Rahsul Faison, has 797 rushing yards on 155 carries, including six touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and he’s forced 10 missed tackles on two occasions, against Boise State and Wyoming. WSU’s tackling issues remain prevalent, especially against physical backs like Faison.

Whatever the play call, the Aggies do it fast. The Cougars (7-1) will have to make sure they’re on the same page when the visitors start picking up the pace.

“A big part of it is getting your cleats and your dirt and eyes on the action and lined up,” WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said, “and being very quick with our communication. That’s part of (their approach), is to stress you mentally, but also physically.”

When Washington State has the ball …

Utah State’s may be the weakest defense WSU will face all season. The Aggies are allowing 42 points per game, second to last in the nation, and they’re allowing 254 passing yards per game, No. 108 nationally. USU is also permitting 244 rushing yards per game, third to last in the country, including an average rush of 5.8 yards, also third to last nationally. The Aggies are also allowing opponents to convert 49% of their third downs, No. 128 in the country.

That might mean whatever the Cougars’ offense wants it to. It’s certainly an opportunity for their running backs, who finished with 76 rushing yards in a 29-26 win over San Diego State and 95 in a 42-10 win over Hawaii. About a month ago, in their 25-17 comeback win over Fresno State, the Cougars’ tailbacks had just 66 rushing yards.

It might also be a chance for WSU quarterback John Mateer to experiment a little. A key reason why he lit up Hawaii for five touchdowns – three passing, two rushing – was because offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and coaches shrunk his menu of plays, only asking him to complete shorter and intermediate routes. It paid immediate dividends, and Mateer looked far more comfortable than the week prior, when he threw an interception for the fifth straight game.

Arbuckle might ask something similar out of Mateer against Utah State, but it’s also possible he gives Mateer a longer leash against the Aggies’ defense, which has had few answers in coverage this season.

Mateer’s deep throws have still left something to be desired, so maybe he looks long to senior wideout Kyle Williams a few times. Perhaps he seeks out speedy Kris Hutson down the field .

Utah State’s top three defensive backs – safeties Ike Larsen and Jordan Vincent and cornerback D.J. Graham III – have yielded a combined 11 touchdown receptions this fall.

Mateer might find success targeting that group, but he also might do the same handing the ball off to running backs Wayshawn Parker, Leo Pulalsi and Djouvensky Schlenbaker. Against a porous USU defense, WSU has some real options at its disposal.