The pick: Why Washington State will beat Utah State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense has fit all manner of fine descriptions this season: electric and exciting, resilient and timely, even physical and forceful.

What No. 20 WSU has rarely accomplished on offense this season is consistency. Absent a 42-10 win over Hawaii, even the Cougars’ best outings on offense have included lulls and turnovers, the hallmarks of a unit with new faces and a new quarterback.

WSU (7-1) may face no better opportunity to churn out a dominating showing than in its home matchup with Utah State on Saturday evening. The Aggies’ defense gives up 42 points per game, second to last nationally, and the Cougs are primed to take advantage. After rallying to beat San Diego State 29-26 two weeks ago and enjoying last week’s bye, WSU can kick off this final stretch of the regular season on the right note by cashing in on USU’s porous defense.

Here’s predicting that’s exactly what will happen. The Cougars’ defense has its own issues, mainly tackling, but that will matter a lot less when their offense is moving the ball at will.

The pick: Washington State 41, Utah State 24