WA Governor-elect names executive team

Columbia Basin Herald </p><p>

SEATTLE – Washington Governor-elect Bob Ferguson filled his executive leadership team on Thursday.

“I’m committed to taking on our toughest challenges, getting results, and centering the people in all decisions of state government,” Ferguson said in a release from his office.

“I’m excited to get to work with my executive leadership team to improve the lives of all Washingtonians.”

Ferguson restructured his leadership team for the governor’s office where there will not be a chief of staff, but instead the chief operations officer and chief strategy officer will report directly to Ferguson.

The chief operations officer will be Shane Esquibel, who has served as chief deputy attorney general since 2016.

The chief strategy officer will be Mike Webb, who will lead Ferguson’s policy, legislative and communications work and oversea strategy for the governor’s office. Webb is chief of staff to the attorney general.

The chief legal counsel will be Kristin Beneski.

She is serving as the first assistant attorney general and joined the attorney general’s office in 2018.

The policy director will be Sahar Fathi. She holds the same title in the attorney general’s office.

The external relations director will be Jaime Martin.

Martin serves as the executive director of government affairs and special projects for the Snoqualmie Tribe.

The legislative director will be Joyce Bruce. She holds the same position in the attorney general’s office.

The deputy chief operations officer will be Franklin Plaistowe and he will help manage operations.

Plaistowe is the chief human resources officer for the attorney general’s office.

The communications director will be Brionna Aho.

Aho worked for the Daily World until she joined the attorney general’s office in 2017.