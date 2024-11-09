No. 10 Whitworth shuts out George Fox 31-0 to remain unbeaten

From staff reports

NEWBERG, Ore. – Whitworth’s defense played a dominant game and the Pirates stayed perfect with a shutout win.

The Pirates didn’t allow a first down during the first half and gradually pulled away for a 31-0 victory over Northwest Conference foe George Fox on Saturday afternoon at Stoffer Family Stadium .

Whitworth (9-0, 6-0 NWC), ranked No. 10 in the Division III coaches’ poll, won its 19th consecutive regular-season game.

The Pirates piled up 253 yards and 19 first downs in the first half. The Bruins (4-5, 2-4) managed just 50 yards and failed to convert a first down before halftime. Whitworth probably could have separated earlier, but the Pirates came away empty on four first-half possessions – two turnovers on downs, one interception and a missed 43-yard field-goal attempt.

Quarterback Ryan Blair created breathing room for the Pirates early in the second half, firing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Wells to make it 21-0. The Bruins advanced deep into Whitworth territory on the ensuing possession, but the Pirates ended the threat with a run stop on fourth down at their 7-yard line.

Pirates tailback Kurt Solano put the Bruins away with a 31-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Blair completed 29 of 40 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. The senior out of Mead High has thrown 32 TD passes with three picks on the year.

Running back Luis Salgado added 136 yards on 14 carries, and Solano contributed 83 yards on 15 attempts. Star receiver Evan Liggett had 10 catches for 95 yards, and opened the scoring early in the second quarter on a 5-yard TD catch.

Whitworth defensive back Chris Knutson returned an interception 5 yards for a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half.

The Pirates outgained George Fox 458-134. The Bruins had four first downs on the day. Whitworth ran 30 more plays than George Fox.

Whitworth forced three turnovers and limited the Bruins to 3 yards per play. George Fox QB DeMontre Thomas completed 9 of 18 passes for 118 yards. The Bruins had minus-10 rushing yards.

Whitworth returns home for its regular-season finale. The Pirates host No. 15 Linfield (8-1, 6-0) at noon Saturday with the NWC title on the line.