As country gets redder, Washington voters are getting bluer, showing potential support for an income tax, stricter climate regulations down the line

Voters in Washington this year showed overwhelming support to keep in place the state’s controversial landmark climate policy as well as its capital gains tax.

As Washington remains to the political left of most states , supporters of this year’s ballot initiatives aimed at repealing the progressive policies viewed the measures as a way for voters to enact checks and balances on the state government’s Democratic majority.

But voters rejected most of that push, opting to hold onto more progressive state policies seeking to limit greenhouse gas emissions by big polluters and tax asset sales of wealthy Washingtonians.

Supporters of keeping the state’s Climate Commitment Act and capital gains tax in place argue voters across the political spectrum want to keep the air clean and tax the rich.

“It seems like the voters learned a lot over the last few months about what the Climate Commitment Act does, which is to tax wealthy polluters,” said Brian Henning, director of the Gonzaga Climate Institute, “and then to take that money that’s generated and put it towards transitioning us away from fossil fuels, helping us to pay for transportation, and helping communities who are most vulnerable to become more resilient to things like wildfire smoke and extreme heat.”

Still, conservatives did have one victory among the four initiatives on Washington’s ballot. More than half of Washington’s residents showed support for a ballot initiative that will block local and state governments from phasing out the use of natural gas for heating and cooking.

State Republican Party Chair and State Rep. Jim Walsh said voters he spoke with were concerned about losing access to natural gas for cooking.

“People also like natural gas, because if the electric grid goes down and you lose electric energy, natural gas still works – you can heat your house or whatever,” Walsh, of Aberdeen, said in a phone interview.

Initiative 2066 – a ballot measure that will roll back some state regulations on natural gas – gathered 52% of the support from Washington voters. In Spokane County, 60% of voters supported the initiative.

Those who wanted to repeal the state’s climate policy and capital gains tax argue that voters were confused by the way initiatives were explained on the ballot and voted “no” on some because they were confused.

“Voters, when confronted with something that dense and confusing, tend to vote ‘no’, because they believe ‘no’ is the least damaging vote,” Walsh said. “That is a rational belief in many cases, many situations. But not in this situation. That’s what’s so cynical and devious about how these (initiatives) were written.”

Across the state, 62% of voters rejected ballot measure 2117 that would have repealed the state’s Climate Commitment Act. In Spokane County, 54% of voters opted to keep the climate policy.

Initiative 2109 that would have repealed the state’s capital gains tax turned out to be even more unpopular among voters in Spokane County and across the state. 64% of voters statewide wanted to keep the tax in place. And in Spokane County, 58% of voters wanted to keep the tax.

Republicans argued that the capital gains tax is an income tax, though the state Supreme Court disagreed. Though opponents of the tax failed to overturn it, they succeeded earlier this year in winning bipartisan support in the Legislature for banning a personal income tax, which was seen as further protection against creating one.