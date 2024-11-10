Standout point guard Kingston Flemings trims Gonzaga from list of finalists

Kingston Flemings, one of the top point guards in the 2025 class, trimmed Gonzaga and two other schools from his list of finalists.

The 6-foot-3 Flemings will decide between the Big 12 Conference’s Texas Tech and Houston, he told 247sports. Flemings will announce his decision Thursday.

Flemings had Gonzaga, Arkansas and Texas in his top five in August, but he apparently zeroed in on his eventual finalists over the last six weeks. He was scheduled to visit during GU’s Kraziness in the Kennel in early October but ended up not making the trip.

Flemings, who is from San Antonio, Texas, is No. 17 in 247sports composite rankings.

The Zags have one commitment, 6-7 wing Davis Fogle, in the 2025 class. Gonzaga was in the mix for Isiah Harwell and Nikolas Khamenia, but Harwell, ranked No. 12 by 247sports, picked Houston and No. 19 Khamenia picked Duke.