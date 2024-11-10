WSU moves up one spot to No. 19 in new AP Top 25

PULLMAN — Washington State just keeps climbing in the national rankings.

The Cougars rose one spot to No. 19 in the new AP Top 25, released Sunday morning, marking their highest ranking since Week 7 of last season. They totaled 456 points in the poll, only a few behind No. 18 Colorado, which garnered 463.

After a 49-28 win over Utah State on Saturday night, WSU has now won four straight, earning an 8-1 mark for the first time since 2018. The Cougars are No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will refresh with a new set on Tuesday.

In Sunday’s AP poll, one voter ranked the Cougs as high as No. 14, while three more slotted them at No. 15 and four put them at No. 16. For each of the past two weeks, no AP voters left WSU off their ballots.

WSU also earned a No. 18 spot in this week’s AFCA coaches poll.

Washington State returns to action on Saturday with a road test against New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. MT) on FS1.