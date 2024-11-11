Comcast to connect 1,600 customers in Medical Lake

Comcast crews have begun installing a new fiber-equipment network in Medical Lake that will eventually connect about 1,600 users to high-speed internet.

The project, which was announced last month but has recently began in earnest, will install the fiber network through the public rights of way in Medical Lake, company spokesman Jack Follman said in a news release.

“Customers will start receiving service before the end of the year,” Follman said. “We are also going to be starting an expansion project in Four Lakes very soon, as well.”

Medical Lake Mayor Terri Cooper said in a news release that she was “thrilled” about the project to add high-speed internet to her community.

“This development is a game-changer for our residents and businesses, opening doors to new opportunities and ensuring that everyone can stay connected in today’s digital age,” Cooper said in the release. “High-speed Internet is not just a convenience; it’s a crucial tool for education, economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life in Medical Lake.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2025. Comcast’s most recent expansion to Medical Lake is part of the company’s investment in Spokane County, which also includes expansions to Chattaroy and Four Lakes.

“Access to technology is a powerful driver of economic growth and innovation, and we look forward to connecting Medical Lake residents to all the opportunities broadband offers. We are expanding our network over 25 miles to connect homes and businesses to reliable and fast broadband service,” said Roy Novosel, the vice president of engineering for Comcast’s Pacific Northwest Region.

Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability.