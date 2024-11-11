Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named preseason Sporting News Second Team All-American

Now one week into the 2024-25 college basketball campaign, the preseason accolades continue to roll in for Gonzaga’s Graham Ike.

The senior forward was named Monday to the Preseason Second Team All-American by Sporting News, joining five other fifth-year players named to the publication’s three All-American teams.

Ike was joined on the Second Team by two other senior frontcourt standouts, Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson and Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, along with Iowa State point guard Taimin Lipsey and Purdue point guard Braden Smith.

The First Team consisted of Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Alabama’s Mark Sears, UConn’s Alex Karaban, North Carolina’s RJ Davis and Marquette’s Kam Jones.

Ike is coming off a junior season where he was named Honorable Mention AP All-American and First Team All-WCC after leading Gonzaga in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Ike shot 60.9% from the field last season and scored 20 or more points in nine of GU’s final 12 games.

The Colorado native shrugged off a slow offensive start in Gonzaga’s season opener against Baylor to finish with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Ike had nine points and four rebounds the during the Bulldogs’ 88-80 victory over Arizona State on Sunday, but only logged 14 minutes with top scorer Braden Huff playing the majority of the minutes at center.

Ike was previously named to watch lists for the Karl Malone Award, Wooden Award, Naismith Player of the Year and NABC Division I Player of the Year.