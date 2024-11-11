Spokane may get some well-deserved sunshine Tuesday afternoon

After a gloomy few weeks of late autumn, Spokane may get some sun Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicted a 30% chance of rain before 10 a.m. that will turn into sunshine as the day goes on.

“It’s been kind of gloomy around here this past week,” Weather Service meteorologist Greg Koch said.

The mostly sunny day will top out at 52 degrees, and total precipitation will be less than a tenth of an inch. Koch said the weather will be “favorable” to be outside.

Winds will reach 15 mph for most of Spokane and reach up to 30 mph on the West Plains and parts of the South Hill.

Rain will return Tuesday night, bringing a half-inch of precipitation into Wednesday morning. Koch called the rainfall later this week is “much needed,” because Eastern Washington has seen less precipitation than usual so far this year. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists most of Spokane County in a severe drought.