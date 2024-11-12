50 years ago in Expo history: Riverfront Park, then just a post-fair pipe dream, was envisioned as a national treasure to rival one of Europe’s best

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Post-Expo ’74, Spokane could become “the Tivoli of America.”

Tommy Walker, a former Expo official, was referring to Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens.

“Spokane’s park could have everything a Tivoli has – greens, gardens, walkways, bands, nighttime fireworks, dancing, puppet theater, a beautiful carousel, lovely little restaurants,” Walker said. “It can be a magnificent park for the people of Spokane as well as a great tourist and convention attraction.”

Walker dismissed the notion the new riverfront park should be just a “grass park.”

“I don’t think it should be another Manito,” he said.

Walker, a former Disney executive, said that a new Tivoli-like park could be funded with private investment rather than citizen tax money.

From 100 years ago: One final prize fight was scheduled at Fort George Wright, but after that, all professional prize fights would be banned in Spokane County.

These kinds of boxing matches were already banned by state law. Yet there was a loophole that allowed them on military reservations, which is why promoters were holding fights at Spokane’s army base.

The Spokane Amateur Athletic Union opposed the professional fights because of competition with their own boxing matches. That group met with Fort George Wright officials and convinced them to discontinue the professional fights.