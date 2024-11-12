Washington records
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Jacob P. Everybodytalksabout, 32; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of lewd conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
Scott H. Greger, 34; 92 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Makayla S. McMurtry, 28; three days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Ashton B. Lund, 31; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Synchana J. Mowry, 35; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of interference with vehicular traffic.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Benjaman D. Shour, 24; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Douglas M. Shudarek, 34; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
David D. Stephens, 39; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of possession of a known controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Jeffrey A. Watkins, 34; 180 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Amber M. Yamaura, 38; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.