Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob P. Everybodytalksabout, 32; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of lewd conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.

Scott H. Greger, 34; 92 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Makayla S. McMurtry, 28; three days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ashton B. Lund, 31; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Synchana J. Mowry, 35; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of interference with vehicular traffic.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Benjaman D. Shour, 24; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Douglas M. Shudarek, 34; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

David D. Stephens, 39; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of possession of a known controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

Jeffrey A. Watkins, 34; 180 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Amber M. Yamaura, 38; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.