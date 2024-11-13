Idaho to stop placing foster kids in short-term rentals

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho will stop temporarily placing foster children with complex needs in short-term rentals, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in a news release, said it was able to halt the practice because there are relatively more foster families compared to foster children, and a new center in Payette has “absorbed demand.”

In 2020 and 2021, more Idaho children entered foster care, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Youth Safety and Permanency Administrator Jean Fisher said in the release. To keep kids safe, she said the agency established the temporary housing program, which she said the agency always hoped to phase out “as soon as possible.”

“Temporary housing kept kids safe, but the immediate placement wasn’t ideal because community-based options are always better,” Fisher said.

Idaho has about 90 foster homes for every 100 children in need — a 0.9 ratio — as of Monday, Health and Welfare reported. In June, Health and Welfare made a goal to double the ratio from 0.75 to 1.5, by reducing the number of children entering the foster system and raising the number of foster homes.

In May, the department opened the new 16-bed Payette Assessment and Care Center.

“We’re continuing to pursue creative and innovative ways to strengthen our child welfare system,” Fisher said. “We look forward to partnering with Idahoans as we make sure that this trend is sustainable, and that every child has a safe and loving home.”

In its budget request for the next fiscal year, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare asked for approval to funnel more resources toward preventing kids from being placed in foster care, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.